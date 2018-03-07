Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has sacked the 18 commissioners of his cabinet preparatory to the commencement of his second term in office beginning March 17.

Also axed were other political appointees and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and MDAs, who are not civil servants.

The political appointees have been given up to March 16 to submit their handover letters to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies or to the most senior civil servant in the absence of Permanent Secretaries.

A memo to that effect signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Solo Chukwudebelu, titled “Submission of handover notes by political appointees and non-civil servant heads of MDAs in the state,” also directed them to handover any project/utility vehicles in their possession to the office of the SSG on or before March 16.

The memo reads:

“His Excellency, Chief (Dr) Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, has directed that all political appointees and non-civil servant, heads of MDAs in the state submit their handover notes/reports on or before Friday 16th March, 2018 to the Permanent Secretary of their respective MDAs, or to the most Senior Civil Servant there in the absence of a Permanent Secretary.

“All SSAs/SAs are to submit their Handover notes/reports to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG. A copy of the Handover Note/Report must be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March, 2018.

“Further to the above, Political Appointees and non-civil servants, heads of MDAs and SSAs/SAs under reference, are to also handover any Government Project/Utility Vehicles in their custody to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March 2018.

“The contents of this letter are for your attention and necessary actions, as I assure you of my high regards.”

Meanwhile, Daily Sun gathered from the ministries that most of the commissioners have completed their handover notes and might be turning them in starting from today.