The Sun News
Latest
7th March 2018 - Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees
7th March 2018 - INEC admits registering ineligible persons in Taraba
7th March 2018 - President Buhari receives FIFA Cup World Trophy Tour
7th March 2018 - Pomp and protests as Saudi Crown Prince visits U.K.
7th March 2018 - Diezani, ex-INEC officials re-arraigned over N264 million election bribe
7th March 2018 - Over 90 killed by herdsmen in Benue after mass burial, Monitoring Group claims
7th March 2018 - Northern leaders inaugurate committees on 2019 election, restructuring
7th March 2018 - Delta Speaker urges police to halt herdsmen attacks
7th March 2018 - Herders, farmers conflict hampers child enrollment in nomadic schools
7th March 2018 - Ortom advocates review of ECOWAS Protocol
Home / Politics / Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees

Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees

— 7th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has sacked the 18 commissioners of his cabinet preparatory to the commencement of his second term in office beginning March 17.

Also axed were other political appointees and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and MDAs, who are not civil servants.

The political appointees have been given up to March 16 to submit their handover letters to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies or to the most senior civil servant in the absence of Permanent Secretaries.

A memo to that effect signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Solo Chukwudebelu, titled “Submission of handover notes by political appointees and non-civil servant heads of MDAs in the state,” also directed them to handover any project/utility vehicles in their possession to the office of the SSG on or before March 16.

The memo reads:

“His Excellency, Chief (Dr) Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, has directed that all political appointees and non-civil servant, heads of MDAs in the state submit their handover notes/reports on or before Friday 16th March, 2018 to the Permanent Secretary of their respective MDAs, or to the most Senior Civil Servant there in the absence of a Permanent Secretary.

“All SSAs/SAs are to submit their Handover notes/reports to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the SSG. A copy of the Handover Note/Report must be submitted to the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March, 2018.

“Further to the above, Political Appointees and non-civil servants,  heads of MDAs and SSAs/SAs under reference, are to also handover any Government Project/Utility Vehicles in their custody to the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 16th March 2018.

“The contents of this letter are for your attention and necessary actions, as I assure you of my high regards.”

Meanwhile, Daily Sun gathered from the ministries that most of the commissioners have completed their handover notes and might be turning them in starting from today.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obiano sacks cabinet, other political appointees

— 7th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has sacked the 18 commissioners of his cabinet preparatory to the commencement of his second term in office beginning March 17. Also axed were other political appointees and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies and MDAs, who are not civil servants. The political appointees have been given up…

  • INEC admits registering ineligible persons in Taraba

    — 7th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that the Taraba state office registered some ineligible persons in the ongoing continuous voters registration (CVR). The state chapter of the Commission made the disclosure in a statement signed by Fabian Yame Vwamhi, Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Taraba State office on…

  • President Buhari receives FIFA Cup World Trophy Tour

    — 7th March 2018

    Hosts CHAN, Bobsleigh Winter Olympics Team Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday evening received the FIFA World Cup Trophy at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He was handed the trophy by Christian Karembeu, a retired International footballer from France, who was representing world football body FIFA. The President and members of the…

  • Diezani, ex-INEC officials re-arraigned over N264 million election bribe

    — 7th March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos Former Minister of Petroleum Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke and two former officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Christian Nwosu and Mr. Tijani Bashir, have been re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the Federal High Court, Lagos. In the amended charge preferred against the defendants, Diezani was…

  • Over 90 killed by herdsmen in Benue after mass burial, Monitoring Group claims

    — 7th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Independent Human Rights and Crime Monitoring Group (IHRMG) has alleged that over 90 people have been silently killed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State since after the January 11 mass burial of 73 people killed by herdsmen, in spite of the military Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in the middle-belt state. This claims comes admist…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share