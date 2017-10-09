Obiano, Okowa commend Eagles

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has hailed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for emerging as the first African country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Describing the qualification as “historic,” Governor Obiano observed that the Super Eagles’ performance demonstrates the infinite possibilities that Nigeria can achieve if all the component units of the federation were to work together in perfect harmony with each other.

In a statement issued by James Eze, his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Governor Obiano praised the Super Eagles for playing all their qualifying games with utmost dedication and commitment, saying that no serious national goal could be achieved without sacrifice by all the parties involved.

Governor Obiano further urged Nigerians and all lovers of sports to rally round the Russian-bound Eagles and lend them the support they need to represent the country well in the World Cup.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has also congratulated the team.

The Governor in a statement in Asaba on Sunday congratulated the Ministry of Sports, the Nigerian Football Federation, the technical crew, management, and backroom staff of the Super Eagles for beating the Chipolopolo of Zambia by a lone goal to secure Nigeria’s sixth appearance at the mundial.