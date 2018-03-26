Obiano, Okeke, Uma Ukpai lead others to pray for Ndigbo, Nigeria

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, will lead other political and business leaders in the state to pray for the security of Ndigbo and Nigeria, in general, in a three-day crusade by world renowned preacher, Rev Uma Ukpai.

The crusade will take place at Okpoko, a sprawling suburb of Onitsha, Anambra’s commercial hub.

General Overseer of the Bible Base and Miracle Assembly, Onitsha, Rev. Jeremiah Nwachukwu, whose church is organising the crusade said the international evangelist has the burden for the safety and security of Nigeria and Ndigbo in particular.

He said Ukpai will use the four-day programme, starting from today, to pray for the prosperity and security of the people around Okpoko and its environs.

“People should not be afraid.

“Our God will protect and preserve his people. Uma will pray for the prosperity, security of Nigeria and Ndigbo in particular.

“And, God will hear our prayer,” he said.

He added that the high point of the crusade will be the medical outreach which will hold at the venue, Okpoko 3, Government Primary School.

Rev. Nwachukwu said apart from divine healing and intervention in the affairs of their people, the free medical service will afford the people the opportunity to subject themselves to medical test and treatment in such ailments as malaria, typhoid, fever, High Blood Pressure (HBP), diabetics, children’s ailments and other sicknesses.

He said the decision to hold the crusade at Okpoko, “the most neglected and backward urban area of the state, without road, water, basic infrastructures, was borne out of divine instruction.”

Rev. Nwachukwu assured that “after this gospel campaign, the suburb will never be the same again; spiritually, economically and politically.

“By coming to Okpoko, the siege on the place will be broken, they will start serving God, having basic amenities, living a decent life and measuring up with others in Onitsha and environs.

“The land of Okpoko and its inhabitants will be liberated,” Rev. Nwachukwu said.

He added that the crusade is not only designed for the residents of Okpoko and environs but also, “for people across the length and breadth of this country as they are expecting people from Abuja, Lagos, Delta State, Enugu, Port Hacourt, among others.”

He assured that the organise have made concrete arrangements with the Nigeria Police Force and its Special Anti-Armed Robbery Squad (SARs), local vigilante groups and their own internal security to provide adequate security throughout the duration of the programme.