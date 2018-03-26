The Sun News
Obiano, Okeke, Uma Ukpai lead others to pray for Ndigbo, Nigeria

— 26th March 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, will lead other political and business leaders  in the state  to pray for  the security of Ndigbo and Nigeria, in general, in a three-day crusade by world renowned preacher, Rev Uma Ukpai.

The crusade will take place at Okpoko, a  sprawling suburb of Onitsha, Anambra’s commercial hub.

General Overseer of the Bible Base  and Miracle Assembly, Onitsha,  Rev. Jeremiah Nwachukwu, whose  church  is organising the crusade  said the  international evangelist  has the burden for  the  safety and security  of  Nigeria and Ndigbo in particular.

He said Ukpai will use  the  four-day programme, starting from today,  to pray  for the prosperity and security of  the people around Okpoko and its environs.

“People should not be afraid.

“Our God will protect  and preserve  his people. Uma will pray for the prosperity, security of Nigeria and Ndigbo in particular.

“And, God will hear our prayer,” he said.

He added that the high point of the crusade  will be the medical outreach which  will hold at the venue, Okpoko 3, Government Primary School.

Rev. Nwachukwu said  apart from divine healing and intervention  in the affairs of their people, the free medical service will afford the people the opportunity to subject themselves to medical test and treatment in such ailments as malaria, typhoid, fever, High Blood Pressure (HBP), diabetics, children’s ailments and other sicknesses.

He said the decision to hold the crusade at Okpoko, “the most neglected and backward urban area  of the state, without road, water, basic infrastructures, was borne out of divine instruction.”

Rev. Nwachukwu  assured that “after this gospel campaign, the suburb will never be  the same again; spiritually, economically and politically.

“By coming to Okpoko, the siege on the place will be broken, they will start serving God, having basic amenities, living   a decent life and measuring up with others in Onitsha and environs.

“The land of Okpoko and its inhabitants  will be liberated,” Rev. Nwachukwu said.

He added that the crusade is not only designed for the residents of Okpoko and environs but also, “for people across the length and breadth of this country as they are expecting people from Abuja, Lagos, Delta State, Enugu, Port Hacourt, among others.”

He assured that the organise have made concrete arrangements with the Nigeria Police Force and its Special Anti-Armed Robbery Squad (SARs), local vigilante groups and their own internal security to provide adequate security throughout  the duration of the programme.

