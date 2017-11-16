Obiano, Nwoye’s constituents welcome Ojukwu’s defection to APC

From: Chinelo Obogo

Stakeholders in Anambra East/West Federal Constituency, home of Governor Willie Obiano and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, have welcomed the defection of Chief Chukwuemeka Ojukwu Jnr. to the APC saying it was an indictment of the poor governance of the incumbent governor.

The stakeholders under the auspices of Anambra East/West Political Forum in a statement issued in Awka on Wednesday said the defection was also reflective of the good deeds of Nwoye and the bad governance of Obiano.

These were contained in a statement issued by the coordinator of the group, Chief Peter Anekwe.

He said: “What happened at Wednesday’s campaign rally of the APC best reflects the mind of our people on our two sons contesting this weekend’s governorship election and the significance cannot be lost on us.

“Two of our sons are contesting for the election and we dare say that the incumbent has done very badly and it is shown by the spate of defections from his party, APGA to other parties and notably the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“That the son of our eternal hero who bears the torch of the Ojukwu family has left APGA to join the APC is indicative of the fact that everyone, everywhere in Anambra has seen the failures of our son, Obiano. It is because of this same assessment that in 2015 when he, Obiano asked us to support the APGA candidate for the House of Representatives that we refused and rather voted for Nwoye who has not disappointed us with his quality representation.

“Who has heard of it anywhere in the country where a sitting governor is represented by an opposition member in the House of Representatives. It is in Anambra East/West Federal Constituency that that happened mainly because of the poor and divisive governance of Chief Obiano and it gladdens our heart that what we have been saying all this while has now been appreciated and endorsed by Chief Ojukwu.

“Our call is to all Anambarians and borne of truth; the two major contestants are our sons, and we have no qualms recommending and presenting Nwoye to Ndi Anambra and we know he would do the whole of Anambra well as he has done to us in his limited capacity as a member of the House of Representatives.”