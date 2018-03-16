The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - Obiano moves to finish strong and well
16th March 2018 - Obiano: From ‘Alert’ to ‘21 Over 21’ Governor
16th March 2018 - Born-again Obasanjo for 2019
16th March 2018 - Dare to become the best you can be
16th March 2018 - Shehu Sani’s revelation as right price for democracy
16th March 2018 - Election sequence: Senate, Reps reach truce to override Buhari
16th March 2018 - Governors earn more than senators –Obi
16th March 2018 - Supreme Court adjourns Saraki’s asset declaration suit indefinitely
16th March 2018 - Budget: Buhari orders MDAs to honour NASS invitation
16th March 2018 - Obiano’s second term inauguration holds tomorrow
Home / Columns / Obiano moves to finish strong and well

Obiano moves to finish strong and well

— 16th March 2018

Tony Onyima

On Saturday, March 17, 2018, His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano, the governor of Anambra State, will be sworn in for a second term in office, having overwhelmingly won the November 18, 2017, gubernatorial election. The electoral victory is not only a confirmation of his achievements in the last four years but has also placed on his shoulders a historic responsibility. The event will mark the beginning of Obiano’s journey towards consolidation of his legacies after an impressive first half.

The taking of the oath of office and that of allegiance is a mandatory requirement of Section 185, sub-section 1 and 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). As a solemn and divine event, it acts as a contract between him and the people. The import and seriousness of the ceremony is underscored in the Holy Scriptures. The Bible, in the book of Numbers, Chapter 30, verse 2, says: “When a man voweth a vow unto the Lord, or sweareth an oath to bind his soul with a bond, he shall not break his word; he shall do according to all that proceedeth out of his mouth.”

So, before Ndi Anambra, family, friends and well-wishers, the governor is expected to renew his pledge made four years ago to “create a socially stable, business-friendly environment that will attract both indigenes and foreigners to seek wealth-creating opportunities in Anambra State.”

As the governor prepares to begin his tenure, it is expedient to take a cursory look at some of his achievements. Development, it has been said, is a continuum and unending. At best it is incremental. This is why each political leadership grapples with different challenges and priorities. However, a political leadership that has its eyes on history focuses on projects that have the greatest impact on the lives of the people. These are what people like Prof. Chukwuma Soludo calls “signature or Iroko projects.” The governor must have had this at the back of his mind when he enunciated his blueprint, which comprises four main pillars and about 15 enablers. The administration has no doubt made enormous impact in areas like education, health, investment, agriculture, infrastructure, community development and, most importantly, security. The governor has publicly promised to set the pitch of development higher in this second coming. To that extent, the tempo of activities has, since re-election, been more than an uptick in the positive ring. It is expected that, in the intervening days, the deepening of institutions of government will be done to enable the governor to begin to fulfill the many promises he made during the campaigns.

With the unparalled effort in security, which triggered uncommon development in almost all the sectors of the economy, the Obiano administration has set about to consolidate not just the gains in governance in the state but also the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the party that has graciously indulged Ndi Anambra with integrated development in the last 12 years. With a missionary zeal, the governor is expected to take the political message of APGA to other states, particularly the South East states. Repositioning the party, aside from swelling its chances of winning elections, will augur for replication of its many achievements and the planting of the APGA philosophy of fraternity in other states. For a decade and more, the party has dominated politics in Anambra and was within an ace of replicating the magic in the South East, especially Imo State, when the effort was truncated. Winning Imo State was an effort made possible by the party’s mass appeal. But no sooner was the victory achieved than it was betrayed by unguided politics. The quest for personal glory and the erroneous impression that the interest of the people is better served in a bigger party conspired to liquidate the effort at expansion. At great many cost to public good, the party was caused to shrink in size. Its fledgling influence was not only allowed to suffer impious decline, but a concerted effort was made to nip what was left of it from the political firmament of the entire South East.

Sadly, past efforts at resuscitating the party could not yield much because APGA could not reinvent its appeal, but there was no conscious effort to expand. The government in Anambra at the time was shy of making further effort at capturing new grounds either because it was enmeshed in leadership tussle with the national executives of the party or there was insufficient funds to drive its programme. Those who thought the party could replicate the feat of the All Congress of Nigeria (ACN) under the leadership of the wily but indefatigable Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos were disappointed. The party held on to Anambra and made no further progress.

However, since Governor Obiano’s re-election, there are signs that the status quo will change. He has shown interest in expanding the reaches of the party. So far, nothing suggests he will act any less than Tinubu in ensuring that APGA takes effective control in the South East and beyond.

He has worked hard to give the people dividends of democracy by changing the security architecture of the state; he reinvented agriculture, attracted enormous investments, sustained development in education, boosted effort in health delivery, reordered infrastructure and delivered development to communities according to their choice etc. It is difficult to imagine he will be smug with merely leading a government and a party that cannot make effort to break new grounds in the next four years. It is a mark of his leadership style, which abhors micromanagement of ideas that before and after his re-election there has been an influx into APGA. As a matter of fact, the 21/21 victory can be said to have been made possible because not a few persons exerted themselves for him. And no day has passed since the re-election that people do not take up membership of APGA. The party has become a brand that is sought by all. What remains is its ability to manage well the subtle interests as may exist in various states when offering tickets for elections. Once that is achieved, APGA will soar higher in the coming election. 

To effectively consolidate on the many gains of the administration, Obiano, having identified his baskets of value offerings, should pursue their implementation with an unwavering commitment and tenacious determination. No doubt, when fully implemented like the improved security architecture, investments, agriculture, education, health, Umueri Airport City project, and communities-choose-your-projects initiative, among others, it will have transformational impact on the lives of Ndi Anambra and become an enduring legacy of the administration. When this is done, the governor would have finished strong and well.

•Onyima, former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Anambra State, wrote from Umuoji.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Election sequence: Senate, Reps reach truce to override Buhari

— 16th March 2018

• Saraki to meet CJN over court order stopping Electoral Act amendment Fred Itua, Abuja  Fresh indications have emerged that both chambers of the National Assembly are in one accord to override  President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2018. The new agreement was allegedly the outcome of an interface between Senate…

  • Governors earn more than senators –Obi

    — 16th March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, hinted yesterday that governors earn more than Senators. Obi, who was guest speaker at a dialogue organised by Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism in Lagos dropped the hint in his speech.  He told the audience that if he revealed how much a Nigerian governor earns,…

  • Supreme Court adjourns Saraki’s asset declaration suit indefinitely

    — 16th March 2018

    The Supreme Court has adjourned indefinitely, hearing in the appeal filed by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, challenging the continuation of his trial on alleged false assets declaration at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). Justice Mohammed Dattijo adjourned the matter on the grounds that all processes had not been filed and served. Dattijo said the…

  • Budget: Buhari orders MDAs to honour NASS invitation

    — 16th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, has ordered ministers and heads of parastatals to honour the invitations by National Assembly to defend their appropriation. The order was given at the end of the meeting he had with leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President, Bukola Saraki.    The meeting which started at 9:10pm ended…

  • Obiano’s second term inauguration holds tomorrow

    — 16th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka As part of programme for the second term inauguration of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, will today lead international development partners to a business roundtable in Awka. Governor Obiano and his deputy recorded a landslide victory during the November…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share