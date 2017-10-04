The Sun News
Obiano meets Buhari

— 4th October 2017

•Urges INEC to be impartial

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met separately with the Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Obiano speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting with the President urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure its neutrality in the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in the state. The election comes up on November 18.

The governor dismissed claims that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), plans to rig the elections, adding that all the necessary measures are being taken to guarantees a peaceful election, just as he expressed optimism that he would come out victorious at the polls. “Anambra remains the safest state in Nigeria today; we don’t have cases of kidnapping, armed robbery or similar crimes. We have been firmly in control of that state and will continue to do so throughout my tenure as governor. I’m very confident that I will win the forthcoming election with a landslide. All we want is for the empire to be unbiased. A free and fair election is what we want and we will get the result,” he said.

On his meeting with the president, Governor Obiano said they had a very fruitful meeting, adding that President Buhari likes governors who are delivering dividends of democracy to their people.

“He likes governors who work hard, who are delivering what people can see and are delivering dividends of democracy to their people. That is what the president wants,” Obiano, stated.

Post Views: 49
2 Comments

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 4th October 2017 at 7:22 am
    Reply

    The visit by Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra State to PMB ahead of the forth comn Guber election in the State.Is welcome developm-ent.To erase the false held notion by some corrupt & selfisn politicians frm the State. Who want the public to belief that the Scheduled election is between the Presidents party APC, APGA & other parties in the Contest. Once elected as President of Nigeria,the President becomes the father of the Nation & C.I .C of the Armed Forces of the Federal Repblic of Nigeria. Consequently i key to appeal for neutrality call by Gov Obiano to the electoral Umpire, The INEC to ensure free,fair & credble election in Anambra State Governorship election,as expected by all patriotic Nigerians,irrespect-ive of party affiliation or other mundane pursuits. To write their names with Gold in tha annal of the Nations history !

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 4th October 2017 at 7:37 am
    Reply

    The said obiano is now under Biafran Territorial Sovereign State. That is a fact the said obiano, the other four said governors and persons like them will realise within the coming days. God Is With Us!!!

