Obiano lights up Awka, Oko, environs for Ekwueme

— 31st January 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State Government is putting final touches to its preparation for the final home coming of its illustrious son, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

The remains of the great icon will be received by the state and entire citizens, on Thursday, February 1, at the Ekwueme Square in the capital city by 12:00 noon.

As at the time of filing this report, venue of the reception of the remains of the great son of the soil has been decorated with color of the Nigeria flag, Green ,white Green.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Ekwueme burial and Secretary to the Anambra State Government,   Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, said final touches and meeting were been held to ensure no hitches of any type before, during and after the burial rites.

He said the committee was satisfied with the state’s level of preparedness for the event and commended the state government efforts in giving the late vice president a kind of burial he deserves.

Chukwulobelu assured that all relevant security machineries have been put in place to ensure that the State remains safe especially during the burial ceremony.

Transition Council Chairman of Orumba North LGA where Ekwueme hailed from and a member of the burial committee, Emeka Aforka said that they are working day and night to ensure success of the burial.

Aforka said that Ekwueme deserved all that the Governor Chief Willie Obiano had put in his burial rites and commended the spirit of love and respect shown by the governor.

He said that the whole environment in Awka , Oko and nearby communities had being beautified in readiness for the expected large number of dignitaries that will grace the event.

Aforka said that Governor Obiano ensured that Oko and its environs were well lighted with modern street lights and switched on immediately to enable residents of Oko enjoy it and associate it with the memory of the late Elder statesman.

He described Ekwueme as one who did not play double standard in civil service and had distinguished himself in public service.

Mrs. Ndidi Mezue,  a member of the protocol sub-committee, said that the decoration of the Ekwueme  square venue  where the body of late VP would be received on Thursday was completed on schedule .

She said that the state government had empowered the crew to ensure no hitches and that they are on their beats to play the state service .

 

 

Segun Adio

