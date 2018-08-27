Obiano is APGA, won’t go anywhere, says Commissioner

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. CDon Adinuba, has said that nothing would make Governor Willie Obiano leave the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Reacting to a comment credited to Minister of Lab our and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, that Governor Obiano would join the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adinuba said both APC and PDP have failed Nigerians as they had nothing tangible to offer.

His words, “Governor Obiano is what the great Zik of Africa would refer to as the ‘beautiful bride’ wooed by every confident suitor. He is wanted by all the parties because of his record and brand of politics devoid of bitterness and primordial cleavages.

“But he is not going anywhere. He is an APGA man through and through. He is strongly backing a candidate who all Nigerians expect to win the Presidential election.

“Both the APC and PDP have failed Nigerians woefully, APGA has not failed.

“Obiano will strongly support and mobilise Nigerians to vote for the APGA presidential candidate because he is confident the APGA candidate will win.

“The other two parties have failed and they have nothing to offer Nigerian s even with the elections almost at home, there is nothing to offer Nigerians, nothing tangible.”