Obiano inspects Awka Capital Territory modern market site

…Isiagu community lauds development

From: Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has inspected the site for the Awka Capital Territory Modern Market located at Isiagu community, Awka South LGA of the state.

Represented by Commissioner for Lands, Urban Planning and Rural Development, Hon. Okey Mouka, and accompanied by the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, Markets and Wealth Creation, Amaka Ilobi, the governor commended the people of Isiagu community for identifying with the State Government’s efforts to bring development to the region.

He expressed optimism that the market would attract foreign investors to the state and creates employment opportunities to the indigenes of the community adding that the peaceful coexistence with the host communities would help to turn the government’s dreams into action.

The governor revealed that Anambra State Government has partnered with J.C. Michaels Nig.Ltd under the public –Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to fund, build, and manage the market for the stipulated number of years under the stated agreement.

Managing Director of J.C Michaels, Jude Chukwuma Michaels said the market project will be completed according to its stipulated period noting that paving of roads, drainages and clearing of the site has commenced in earnest.

President of Isiagu community, Chief Chukwurah Okeke said there is no rancor or disagreement of any sort with regard to the location of the market noting that with an estimate of over 10,000 shops to be built in the market, there will be boost in the economic fortunes of the Isiagu people.

Confirming the unanimous decision of the Okpozumba family to enter into agreement with the government, the eldest person in the family, Pa Anazodo Okwei Okpozumba said the family willingly brought out their land and that compensation was fully paid by the Anambra State Government prior to the acquisition of the land..