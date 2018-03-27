The Sun News
Obiano inaugurates exco, swears in commissioners, special advisers

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano,  yesterday constituted his State Executive Council by swearing-in 19 newly-appointed commissioners and special advisers who would assist him to pilot the affairs of the state.

Those sworn-in are C. Don Adinuba (Information and Enlightenment); Afam Mbanefo (Agric and Mechanisation); Prof. Kate Omenugha (Basic Education); Bonaventure Enamali (Youths and Entrepreneurship); Obi Nwankwo (Public Utilities); Greg Obi (Local Government Affairs); Mrs. Sally Mbanefo (Artwork, Tourism and Diaspora ) and Christian Madubuko (Trade and Commerce).

Others are Uche Okafor (Transport); Mrs Ndidi Mezue (Women and Children Affairs); Emeka Ezenwanne (Housing); Dr. Obiekezie Theresa Nkechi (Tertiary and Science Education); Mike Okonkwo (Environment and Beautification); Nnamdi Onukwuba (Lands); Marcel Ifejiofor (Works); Dr. Uju Nwogu (Justice), Ifeatu Onejeme (Finance), Mark Okoye (Economic Planning and Budgeting) and Dr. Joe Akabuike (Health).

The special advisers include Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, (Political Matters), Chief Chikodili Anarah (Security Matters); Sir Emelie Onyejepu (Budget Monitoring); Mr. Paul Nwosu (Farm Implements); Mrs. Vera Okonkwo (Chieftaincy and Community Affairs); Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim (Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice); Mrs. Amaka Akudo (Continuous Voter Registration) and Mrs. Pat Igwebuike (Legal Matters).

