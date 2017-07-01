The Sun News
Home / National / Obiano group warns IPOB over Anambra election

Obiano group warns IPOB over Anambra election

— 1st July 2017

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

National Coordinator of Stakeholders for Willie Obiano 2nd Tenure, Chief Ekene Enefe, has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over its plans to disrupt the November 18 governorship election in the state.

Chief Enefe spoke at Akwu Ukwu community in Idemili South Local Government area, yesterday, during a town hall meeting of the group, where over 1,500 members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and people from other political parties gathered to give their support to Obiano’s quest.

Chief Enefe told IPOB to realise that its action would amount to a disservice to Anambra, as it could disrupt the peace and draw the state backwards, politically.

He advised the group to allow the conduct of peaceful, free and fair election in the state and the issue of referendum for Biafra to be handled according to the law rather than be used as a mechanism to cause crisis.

He warned that disruption of the election would mean confronting government and abusing the goodwill of Governor Obiano, who, he said, had been striving to deliver democracy dividends to every nook and cranny of the state.

Enefe cited security, agricultural revolution, prompt payment of workers’ salaries, including pensioners, among the major achievements of the Obiano administration, saying that he should be allowed to remain focused.

Sponsor of the event, Chief Chuma Obiekwe thanked Governor Obiano for what he had done for the community, especially in the area of road reconstruction, but requested that indigenes be considered for government appointments,which, he said, had eluded them over the years.

