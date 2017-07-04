The Sun News
Obiano doles out cash to widows of slain policemen

Obiano doles out cash to widows of slain policemen

4th July 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has doled out cash and other valuables to the wives of slain police officers and promised to pay the hospital bills of injured officer in the state.

The governor, who invited the widows and the new Commissioner of Police Mr. Garba Baba Umar, to the Governors Lodge, Amaowbia, on Tuesday, expressed concern over the untimely death of young, vibrant and gallant officers who lost their lives in the course of service.

He also consoled the families and assured them that the state government has, through such empowerment initiatives, assisted families of officers who have lost their life’s while serving the state.

Said he,  “It is important that we show love and solidarity by reaching out to the families’ and also promised that the state government will take care of the hospital bills of the officer still hospitalised as he prayed for his quick recovery.

The new police boss, who was overwhelmed by the gesture of the governor, described it as a welcoming gift from the governor by remembering and honouring family of slain officers of the Command.

Umar who led some Senior Officers of the Command and five families of  officers of the command to the Governor’s Lodge, commended Governor Obiano for wiping tears from the faces of the widows.

He noted that the gesture gave the families of the slain officers an opportunity and hope that they would not been forgotten and abandoned.

The police boss also thanked the Governor for his love and magnanimity, stressing that the Governor did not demonstrate love but has also sent a strong message to the families that though ‘your loved ones has left you, those who will remember your loved ones has not left you’.

He further  prayed God to bless his good heart and assured the Governor of his resolve to uphold the safest status of the state.

One of the widows Mrs. Sophia Matthew Julius wife of late Sargent Matthew Julius thanked the Governor on behalf of others and prayed God to bless, protect and grant the Governor his utmost heart desires as he pilots the affairs of the state.

