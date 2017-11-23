The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics
23rd November 2017 - Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return
23rd November 2017 - Ndigbo and self-determination
23rd November 2017 - Ekiti: When US envoy came calling
23rd November 2017 - Obi should congratulate Obiano on his victory –Rev Obimma
23rd November 2017 - Buhari sets up commitee to audit recovered loot
23rd November 2017 - JAMB postpones sale of 2018 UTME form 
23rd November 2017 - Gridlock: Lagos begins evacuation of articulated vehicles at Apapa
23rd November 2017 - PDP must take back power in 2019 –Jonathan
23rd November 2017 - Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees
Home / Cover / National / Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

— 23rd November 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Fred Ezeh, Abuja, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha 

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who were re-elected last Saturday for a second term, have received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Wife of the late member who represented Idemili North State Constituency, Francis Mmegbuaneze, who won the by-election for the constituency, Mrs. Nkoli Mmegbuaneze, also received her certificate of return, yesterday.

Receiving the certificate from INEC’s National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche, Obiano, who described the election as free, fair and credible, pledged to work harder in his second term..

He thanked all who made it possible, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he said kept to his words to ensure it was transparent and credible.

“I want to assure you that with my deputy and our team, we are going to ensure that Anambra continues to shine. God has been with us and He is still with us. I am not going to fail you, I will work harder in my second term than I did in my first term, so that at the end of the eight years, Anambra will look back and be happy that the confidence reposed in me, as governor, was not in vain. I want to call on my brothers who contested with me to join hands so that we can move our state forward. Anambra is bigger than our private ambitions.”

Meanwhile, the United Progressive Party (UPP) has urged the Federal Government and other relevant agencies involved in conduct of elections, to strengthen necessary sections of the Electoral Act, which will end vote-buying during elections. 

The UPP alleged that vote-purchase was the strategy adopted by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). 

National Chairman of the party, Chekwas Okorie, who addressed newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said he feared Nigeria’s nascent democracy is under threat if such is not discouraged. 

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has alleged INEC and security agencies were used against the party during the state’s governorship election.

The party said it would not allow the injustice meted out to it be swept under the carpet. Chairman of the party, Mr. Emeka Ibe, disclosed this at a press briefing by the party and its candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, on Tuesday.

disclosed that the party would soon  take a decision on whether or not to contest Obiano’s victory at  the tribunal after going through the INEC Certified True Copy (CTC) of the results.

In a related development, Igbo Jews in Anambra state have urged Obiano to surprise his opponents and extend his developmental efforts to all nooks and crannies of the state without discrimination.

Bishop Ignatius Orizu, spoke on behalf of the group in a statement  in Nnewi, yesterday, during an election reappraisal with members.

Meanwhile, the bishop on the Niger, the Rev. Owen Nwokolo, has also congratulated Obiano on his victory.

In his congratulatory message, Nwokolo, commended INEC for conducting peaceful, free, fair and credible election, saying the victory of Obiano was well deserved.

He, however, reminded the governor that the historic victory was  not without some challenges.

Also, National Coordinator of  the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe has urged Obiano to use his second term mandate to surpass his first term achievements.

Obigwe, in a statement  also hailed Oseloka Obaze, PDP governorship candidate in the election for accepting defeat and subsequently congratulating Governor Obiano for his well deserved victory in the election.   He said Obaze’s decision not to waste time and resources in challenging the governor second term mandate in a court was a good decision in the right direction. He called on Peter Obi and Arthur Eze to accept the defeat of their political godsons and congratulate the governor. 

He stated that the deluge of congratulatory messages pouring in for Governor Obiano is a proof of the  Nigerians believe him. And the reason he clinched a landslide victory in that election is  because of his excellent performance in the state. 

Obigwe expressed his happiness on what can best be described as a  consensus decision of the trio of Oseloka Obaze, Osita Chidoka and Tony Nwoye not to overheat the polity by challenging Anambra electorate’ decision to re -elect Governor Obiano for second term in court. 

He further said even the opposition leaders have agreed that outside Governor Obiano’s marvellous performance in office, another reason for his re-election was because Anambra people were truly in love with APGA. They see the party as the only political party in Nigeria  that has igbo identity and interest at heart. 

He said history has been made in Anambra with Obiano’s victory in the 21 local government areas of the state and that the governor has stamped his political footprint in Anambra State on the sands of time. 

Obigwe said Mr Peter Obi is the first Governor in Anambra State that broke the second term jinx but that Governor Obiano is the first Governor in the State that won in all the 21 local government areas in the history of the State governorship elections. 

He however, described such victory as an uncommon victory that will remain indelible in the minds of the people of the State and keen watchers of events in the state.

Post Views: 15
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: Umahi, APC and Ebonyi politics

— 23rd November 2017

By Freedom Nwali The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi was recently quoted to have “wished” President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential election. Umahi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, has frantically set the ball rolling for President Buhari’s eventual second term re-election, to the consternation of his political party. Incidentally, Umahi…

  • Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

    — 23rd November 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Fred Ezeh, Abuja, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who were re-elected last Saturday for a second term, have received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Wife of the late member who represented…

  • Ekiti: When US envoy came calling

    — 23rd November 2017

    By Adesina Wahab The July 14, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti State is months away but the gladiators, especially in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have started serious groundwork. The election is attracting attention because of some factors. Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose, who is also chairman, PDP Governors’…

  • Obi should congratulate Obiano on his victory –Rev Obimma

    — 23rd November 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo Rev. Emmanuel Obimma known in the local parlance as Ebube-Muonso, is a Catholic Priest in the Archdiocese of Onitsha and the spiritual leader of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministries, Uke, Anambra State. He speaks on the need for the legislature to come up with laws that would criminalise the buying and selling of…

  • Buhari sets up commitee to audit recovered loot

    — 23rd November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated an Audit Committee on the Recovery of Stolen Assets, within and outside Nigeria. The committee has three members and is expected to submit a report in four weeks to the president. The members are: Mr. Olufemi Lijadu; Mrs. Gloria Chinyere Bibigha and Mr. Mohammed Nami. The…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share