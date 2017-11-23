Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, Fred Ezeh, Abuja, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who were re-elected last Saturday for a second term, have received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Wife of the late member who represented Idemili North State Constituency, Francis Mmegbuaneze, who won the by-election for the constituency, Mrs. Nkoli Mmegbuaneze, also received her certificate of return, yesterday.

Receiving the certificate from INEC’s National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche, Obiano, who described the election as free, fair and credible, pledged to work harder in his second term..

He thanked all who made it possible, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he said kept to his words to ensure it was transparent and credible.

“I want to assure you that with my deputy and our team, we are going to ensure that Anambra continues to shine. God has been with us and He is still with us. I am not going to fail you, I will work harder in my second term than I did in my first term, so that at the end of the eight years, Anambra will look back and be happy that the confidence reposed in me, as governor, was not in vain. I want to call on my brothers who contested with me to join hands so that we can move our state forward. Anambra is bigger than our private ambitions.”

Meanwhile, the United Progressive Party (UPP) has urged the Federal Government and other relevant agencies involved in conduct of elections, to strengthen necessary sections of the Electoral Act, which will end vote-buying during elections.

The UPP alleged that vote-purchase was the strategy adopted by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

National Chairman of the party, Chekwas Okorie, who addressed newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said he feared Nigeria’s nascent democracy is under threat if such is not discouraged.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has alleged INEC and security agencies were used against the party during the state’s governorship election.

The party said it would not allow the injustice meted out to it be swept under the carpet. Chairman of the party, Mr. Emeka Ibe, disclosed this at a press briefing by the party and its candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, on Tuesday.

disclosed that the party would soon take a decision on whether or not to contest Obiano’s victory at the tribunal after going through the INEC Certified True Copy (CTC) of the results.

In a related development, Igbo Jews in Anambra state have urged Obiano to surprise his opponents and extend his developmental efforts to all nooks and crannies of the state without discrimination.

Bishop Ignatius Orizu, spoke on behalf of the group in a statement in Nnewi, yesterday, during an election reappraisal with members.

Meanwhile, the bishop on the Niger, the Rev. Owen Nwokolo, has also congratulated Obiano on his victory.

In his congratulatory message, Nwokolo, commended INEC for conducting peaceful, free, fair and credible election, saying the victory of Obiano was well deserved.

He, however, reminded the governor that the historic victory was not without some challenges.

Also, National Coordinator of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe has urged Obiano to use his second term mandate to surpass his first term achievements.

Obigwe, in a statement also hailed Oseloka Obaze, PDP governorship candidate in the election for accepting defeat and subsequently congratulating Governor Obiano for his well deserved victory in the election. He said Obaze’s decision not to waste time and resources in challenging the governor second term mandate in a court was a good decision in the right direction. He called on Peter Obi and Arthur Eze to accept the defeat of their political godsons and congratulate the governor.

He stated that the deluge of congratulatory messages pouring in for Governor Obiano is a proof of the Nigerians believe him. And the reason he clinched a landslide victory in that election is because of his excellent performance in the state.

Obigwe expressed his happiness on what can best be described as a consensus decision of the trio of Oseloka Obaze, Osita Chidoka and Tony Nwoye not to overheat the polity by challenging Anambra electorate’ decision to re -elect Governor Obiano for second term in court.

He further said even the opposition leaders have agreed that outside Governor Obiano’s marvellous performance in office, another reason for his re-election was because Anambra people were truly in love with APGA. They see the party as the only political party in Nigeria that has igbo identity and interest at heart.

He said history has been made in Anambra with Obiano’s victory in the 21 local government areas of the state and that the governor has stamped his political footprint in Anambra State on the sands of time.

Obigwe said Mr Peter Obi is the first Governor in Anambra State that broke the second term jinx but that Governor Obiano is the first Governor in the State that won in all the 21 local government areas in the history of the State governorship elections.

He however, described such victory as an uncommon victory that will remain indelible in the minds of the people of the State and keen watchers of events in the state.