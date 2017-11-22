Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

From: Geoffery Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, on Wednesday, received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The duo were re-elected on Saturday during the state’s gubernatorial election.

Also the wife of the late member representing Idemili North state constituency, Hon. Francis Mmegbuaneze, who won the by-election for the constituency, Mrs. Nkoli Mmegbuaneze, also received her Certificate of Return.

Receiving the certificate from INEC National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche, in a brief ceremony attended by party faithful, monarchs, political leaders and business magnets including, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah of Capital Oil and Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of Prince and Princess Properties at the INEC headquarters Awka, Governor Obiano pledged to work harder in his second tenure than he had done in his current tenure.

Describing the election as ‘free, fair and credible’, the governor thanked all that made it possible especially President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said kept to his words to ensure it was transparent and credible.

He said, “I want to assure you that with my Deputy and I and our team, we are going to ensure that Anambra continues to shine. God has been with us and God is still with us.

“I want to reassure you that I am not going to fail you, I will work harder in my second tenure than I did in my first term, so that at the end of the eight years Anambra will look back and be happy that the confidence repose in me, electing me as Governor is not in vain.

“I want to call on my brothers who contested with me to join hands with me so that we can move our state forward. Anambra is bigger than our private ambitions.”

Thanking the people Obiano said, “My first thanks goes to the Almighty God who performed the miracle of 21 over 21. I want to specially thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for keeping to his word that this election will be free and fair. I also want to thank the whole of INEC staff particularly the chairman of INEC, the REC and all the INEC staff that worked in this election, for conducting this election in free, fair and transparent manner.

“I also want to thank members of the security forces, the Police, the Army, DSS and other arms of the forces that helped to provide security during this election.

“I want to thank Ndi Anambra for this trust and in particular I want to thank APGA as a political party for having this confidence to present me forward and giving me all the support all the way. “I want to reassure you that this is the beginning of the effect this election will have, we are going to now permeate other states and be in a position to present APGA as a formidable political party to be reckon with in the whole of Nigeria.”

He also thanked the traditional rulers, the town unions, the religious leaders and the members of the State Assembly for their unalloyed support.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, commended the people of the state for working in harmony with the Commission to achieve the peaceful and credible election on Saturday, adding that those who had come to see that state go up in flames went back disappointed.

Nkwachukwu urged the people to not to allow the outcome of the election divide them but ensure that it unites them, just as he emphasises the need for restoration of the value of vote by both the electorates and the elected.