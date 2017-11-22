The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - BREAKING: Tinubu, Akande in secret meeting with Fasoranti
22nd November 2017 - Ratko Mladic jailed for life over Bosnia war genocide
22nd November 2017 - Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return
22nd November 2017 - Osinbajo ‘booed’ at Abuja summit
22nd November 2017 - Foundations de-worm 1,000 pupils in Taraba
22nd November 2017 - Yakubu Aiyegbeni retires
22nd November 2017 - Zimbabwe poised to swear in new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa
22nd November 2017 - 2019: Group vows to oppose alleged moves by Gov. Al-makura to impose candidate on APC
22nd November 2017 - Zamfara govt. to buy farm produce at double market price from farmers
22nd November 2017 - JUST IN: Buhari inaugurates c’ttee to audit looted funds, orders banks, MDAs to cooperate
Home / Cover / National / Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

— 22nd November 2017

From: Geoffery Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, on Wednesday, received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The duo were re-elected on Saturday during the state’s gubernatorial election.

Also the wife of the late member representing Idemili North state constituency, Hon. Francis Mmegbuaneze, who won the by-election for the constituency, Mrs. Nkoli Mmegbuaneze, also received her Certificate of Return.

Receiving the certificate from INEC National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche, in a brief ceremony attended by party faithful, monarchs, political leaders and business magnets including, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah of Capital Oil and Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of Prince and Princess Properties at the INEC headquarters Awka, Governor Obiano pledged to work harder in his second tenure than he had done in his current tenure.

Describing the election as ‘free, fair and credible’, the governor thanked all that made it possible especially President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said kept to his words to ensure it was transparent and credible.

He said, “I want to assure you that with my Deputy and I and our team, we are going to ensure that Anambra continues to shine. God has been with us and God is still with us.

“I want to reassure you that I am not going to fail you, I will work harder in my second tenure than I did in my first term, so that at the end of the eight years Anambra will look back and be happy that the confidence repose in me, electing me as Governor is not in vain.

“I want to call on my brothers who contested with me to join hands with me so that we can move our state forward. Anambra is bigger than our private ambitions.”

Thanking the people Obiano said, “My first thanks goes to the Almighty God who performed the miracle of 21 over 21. I want to specially thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for keeping to his word that this election will be free and fair. I also want to thank the whole of INEC staff particularly the chairman of INEC, the REC and all the INEC staff that worked in this election, for conducting this election in free, fair and transparent manner.

“I also want to thank members of the security forces, the Police, the Army, DSS and other arms of the forces that helped to provide security during this election.

“I want to thank Ndi Anambra for this trust and in particular I want to thank APGA as a political party for having this confidence to present me forward and giving me all the support all the way. “I want to reassure you that this is the beginning of the effect this election will have, we are going to now permeate other states and be in a position to present APGA as a formidable political party to be reckon with in the whole of Nigeria.”

He also thanked the traditional rulers, the town unions, the religious leaders and the members of the State Assembly for their unalloyed support.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, commended the people of the state for working in harmony with the Commission to achieve the peaceful and credible election on Saturday, adding that those who had come to see that state go up in flames went back disappointed.

Nkwachukwu urged the people to not to allow the outcome of the election divide them but ensure that it unites them, just as he emphasises the need for restoration of the value of vote by both the electorates and the elected.

 

 

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BREAKING: Tinubu, Akande in secret meeting with Fasoranti

— 22nd November 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently holding a closed door meeting with the leader of pan-Yoruba socio cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Rueben Fasoranti. Also at the meeting is the former Governor of Osun State, Chief Adebisi Akande. The…

  • Obiano, deputy receive certificates of return

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Geoffery Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, on Wednesday, received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The duo were re-elected on Saturday during the state’s gubernatorial election. Also the wife of the late member representing Idemili North state constituency, Hon. Francis…

  • Osinbajo ‘booed’ at Abuja summit

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was booed and received unpleasant reaction from obviously angry youths who were participants at the 2017 emerging political leaders summit held, in Abuja, on Wednesday. The youths were obviously unhappy with Osinbajo’s defence of the political decisions in the country and other achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari…

  • Foundations de-worm 1,000 pupils in Taraba

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Beam a Smile Humanitarian Foundation, in collaboration with Keziah and Mary foundation, on Wednesday, conducted a free de-worming exercise for 1,000 pupils in Ardo-kola and Lau Local Government Areas of Taraba State. The foundations also carried out hand washing sensitisation and donated water bottles and school bags to the excited…

  • Yakubu Aiyegbeni retires

    — 22nd November 2017

    Former Portsmouth and Everton forward, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has retired from professional football on his 35th birthday. Yakubu, who also played for Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers, made 250 Premier League appearances and scored 96 goals in a career spanning 20 years and featured three times for fourth-tier side Coventry City this year before being released. “I…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share