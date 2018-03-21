Obiano commissions fish, poultry feeds distributing outlet

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A global Agri-business giant, Olams Company (Crown Flour Mill) has opened its distributing outlet, Oasis Farms and Agro Services Limited at Aroma junction Awka, Anambra State. Olam grows, sources, trades and processes food and industrial raw materials across 16 product platforms for over 13,000 c.

The a shop located at Lamb of God plaza Aroma was commissioned by the Senior Special Assistant (Fisheries) to Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Emeka Iloghalu who represented the governor.

Iloghalu said the establishment of the one-stop shop for everything about fish and poultry, particularly feeds, was a welcome development in line with Ohiano’s call for think home investment philosophy code named ‘Akulueuno’.

He said fish and poultry farmers problems have lessened by the establishment of one stop shop for everything fish and poultry in the state’s capital territory and lauded the Chairman/CEO, Prince Emeka Christian Emeka and Managing Director, Princess Ngozi Emeka for thinking home with their investment.

He said Oasis offers free consultancy services to its first clients/customers was a good development.

The governor’s aide described agro business as a lucrative venture that has placed food on the tables of many agro farmers in the state and beyond, calling on others to key into the governors’ transformation agenda on agriculture and agro-businesses including fishery and poultry farming.

He charged farmers who are interested in fishery business to be patient and learn the technicalities involved in the business, stressing that a bag of fish feed that is well utilized can turn around farmers fortune.

“According to him, “Fish farming which includes the fingerlings (juvenile) and table fish production is a money spinning venture that requires commitment and patient and with Oasis farms and agro services now with us, we now have that opportunity of making fortunes from the business. This kind of gesture and think home philosophy of our governor is what Prince Emeka Christian Emeka and his wife have heeded and we want others to emulate them,” he admonished.

He added further that fish farming/poultry farming were a money spinner only when the investor is ready to plan before executing his project, then practice patience, precision and right judgment based on his project plans.

Princess Ngozi Emeka said the opening of the outlet in Awka was due to lack of one-stop shop to assist farmers perform better in the business and managerial aspects of raising fish and poultry and getting quality feeds and good consultancy services on modern developments in the fish and poultry sector of agricultural entrepreneurship.

She said they have farms in Port Harcourt and Umueri but could not find quality feeds for their fish and poultry hence the desire to open the one-stop shop.

Chairman/ CEO of the Oasis Farms and Agro Services Limited, Prince Emeka said apart from the sales and distribution of animal feed, hybrid seedlings, poultry accessories, veterinary services and drugs, sale of eggs and day old chicks and fingerlings, the shop also shall provide mentorship and technical services to fish and poultry farmers in the state.