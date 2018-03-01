The Sun News
Obiano assures of commitment to workers' welfare in Anambra

Obiano assures of commitment to workers’ welfare in Anambra

— 1st March 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Chief Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Thursday, has given assurance that his administration would continue to accord priority to the welfare of workers in the state.

Governor Obiano made this known during the 3rd Quadrennial Delegate Conference of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Anambra State chapter held, in Awka.

Declaring the conference open, Governor Obiano, represented by the Head of Service, appreciated the civil servants in the state for their unalloyed support to his administration especially, during the last year’s governorship election that made him win the election convincingly.

He further reassured the workers that he would continue fulfill all the promises he made to them, saying that the welfare remains paramount to his administration and called on them to always discharge their duties effectively and efficiently for the overall development of Anambra State.

National President of the Association, Comrade Bobboi Kaigama, represented by the Vice President, South East Region of the association, Comrade Kennis Ngene, eulogised Governor Obiano for his sterling performance in the state especially the prompt payment of workers’ salaries, efficient security network, infrastructural development among others, and appealed to the governor to also look at the issue of housing deficit confronting the workers in the state among others.

The state chairman of the association,Comrade Ifeanyi Okechukwu, in his address, said that the conference affords the members an opportunity to interact and reach resolutions on issues that bind them together in order to move the Union forward, even as he praised Governor Obiano for being the only governor that has paid civil servants gratuity up to date as well as the current recruitment of over one thousand teachers in the state.

The delegates equally re-elected Ifeanyi Okechukwu as Chairman and Alex Ebi, a legal practitioner as Secretary among other executives that will serve the association for another four years.

