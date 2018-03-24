Obiano adopts 50-yr development plan for Anambra

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has said his government was working on a 50-year development plan that would ensure that subsequent administrations do not derail but queue into the vision of developing the state.

Governor Obiano said this during the opening ceremony of a two-day retreat organized for new appointees of the state government in Awka, the state capital.

He also announced the appointment of some Special Advisers, and Heads of key Government Agencies.

The retreat, with the theme, “Setting the tone for the next four years,” was focused on strategising to achieve government’s vision and mission for the state and was targeted at designing a long term development plan which would launch Anambra State into a stable economic hub.

It was also meant to integrate the new appointees into the economic blueprint of the state.

Governor Obiano explained that most developed countries of the world were able to achieve their level of development because they set for themselves, “realistic long-term plans with very minimal financial implications and service costs.”

He assured that his government would not lose sight of its responsibility of creating short and medium term opportunities for wealth creation while adopting a long-term development plan for the state.

According to him, his second term would witness more efforts being directed towards youth’s mobilisation and employment, hence he the appointment of a 32-year-old Commissioner for Youths Entrepreneurship and Sports Development to drive the vision, adding that the Commissioner would be assisted by a team of experts in youth’s affairs.

He, therefore, informed the new appointees that they were brought on board to contribute meaningfully towards the growth of the state and charged them not to relapse into laxity as he would not hesitate to throw out anyone found unproductive.

The new appointments announced by Governor Obiano were Special Adviser on Security Matters, Chief Chikodili Anarah, (who retained his position); Special Adviser on Budget Monitoring, Sir Emelie Onyejepu; Special Adviser on Political Matters, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye; Special Adviser on Farm Implements, Mr. Paul Nwosu; Special Adviser on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mrs. Vera Okonkwo; Special Adviser on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim; Special Adviser on Continuous Voter Registration, Mrs. Amaka Akudo and Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Mrs. Pat Igwebuike.

Obiano also announced the appointments of Ven. Amaechi Okwuosa as the new Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA); Mr. Jide Ikeakor, as new Managing Director of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Mr. David Nzekwu, to head the Board of Internal Revenue and Mr. James Emeka Okoye retains his position as Managing Director of Anambra Road Maintenance Agency (ARMA).

Meanwhile, reacting to the retreat, the new Commissioner-designate for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, said with the outcome and plans of the retreat, the state would be a trajectory to becoming the dream place for Ndi Anambra.

In his own reaction, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Primus Odili observed that the expectation of Ndi Anambra from the present administration was very high and commended Governor Obiano for his expertise and understanding of the key role planning plays in the achievement of goals.

He said with the quality of individuals constituting the State Executive Council, there was no doubt as to whether the second term would have better impact on the people of the state more than the past four years.

The new Special Adviser on Political Matters, Chief Obi-Okoye said the retreat exposed them to the nitty gritty of the Governor’s vision for the State and would help them key in, understand and work towards them in every day engagement.