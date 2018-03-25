The Sun News
Home / National / Obiano adopts 50-year development plan for Anambra

Obiano adopts 50-year development plan for Anambra

— 25th March 2018

… Appoints Special Advisers

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka 

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has said his government was working on a 50-year development plan that would ensure that subsequent administrations do not derail but queue into the vision of developing the state.

Obiano, who made the disclosure during the opening ceremony of a two-day retreat organised for new appointees of the state government in Awka, also announced the appointment of some Special Advisers and heads of key government agencies.

The retreat, which held with the theme, “Setting the tone for the next four years,” was focused on strategising to achieve government’s vision and mission for the state. It was also targeted at designing a long-term development plan, which would launch the state into a stable economic hub.

  Obiano explained that most developed countries of the world were able to achieve their level of development because they set for themselves, “realistic long-term plans with very minimal financial implications and service costs.”

  He assured that his government would not lose sight of its responsibility of creating short and medium term opportunities for wealth creation while adopting a long-term development plan for the state.

  According to him, his second term would witness the investment of more efforts towards youth mobilisation and employment, hence his appointment of a 32-year-old Commissioner for Youths Entrepreneurship and Sports Development to drive the vision.

  He added that a team of experts in youth affairs would assist the Commissioner in the discharge of his duties. 

  The new appointments announced by the Governor were Special Adviser on Security Matters, Chief Chikodili Anarah (re-appointed), Special Adviser on Budget Monitoring, Sir Emelie Onyejepu; Special Adviser on Political Matters, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye; Special Adviser on Farm Implements, Mr. Paul Nwosu; Special Adviser on Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mrs. Vera Okonkwo; Special Adviser on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim; Special Adviser on Continuous Voter Registration, Mrs. Amaka Akudo and Special Adviser on Legal Matters, Mrs. Pat Igwebuike.

  Obiano also announced the appointments of Venerable Amaechi Okwuosa as the new Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA); Mr. Jide Ikeakor as new Managing Director of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA); Mr. David Nzekwu as head of the Board of Internal Revenue; and Mr. James Emeka Okoye as Managing Director of Anambra Road Maintenance Agency (ARMA) (re-appointed).

