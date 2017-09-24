Obi lacks moral justification to criticize Obiano – APGA

From Jeff Amechi

Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum yesterday took a swipe at former governor of Anambra state Mr. Peter Obi and said that the former governor is not qualified to cast aspersion on Governor Willie Obiano.

The National Coordinator of the forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe, while reacting to the statement credited to Obi, who said that Obiano had not performed, stated that Obi handed over an infrastructural comatose state to Obiano, and in that regard lacked the moral justification to say that Governor Obiano has failed to perform.

He alleged that the only thing Obiano failed to do was to dip hands into Anambra treasury to pay Mr Peter Obi the N7billion he claimed to have spent on Obiano’s first term election.

Obigwe further said: “Sycophants around Obi had massaged his over-bloated ego beyond redemption hence he has been arrogating to himself the power of God.”

He also said that the projects executed under Peter Obi’s watch failed because of his shoddy style of project execution. He attributed some of the flood ing incidents in some parts of the state to the former governor, saying that he executed road projects in the state without proper drainage channels.

He urged the people of the State to ignore Obi’s holier –than-thou-attitude and to reject his political stooge, Oseloka Obaze, who is the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate.