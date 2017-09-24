The Sun News
Latest
24th September 2017 - Obi lacks moral justification to criticize Obiano – APGA
24th September 2017 - Biafra designed to be achieved without bullets – Uwazuruike
24th September 2017 - Biafra not realisable now – Primate Ayodele
24th September 2017 - Sea-pirates kill 2 Civil Defence personnel, 1 cop in Bayelsa
24th September 2017 - FG will break DISCOS’ monopoly – Osinbajo
24th September 2017 - My government is for the people, says Governor Wike
24th September 2017 - Saraki, S’East senators prevented mass killing of IPOB members
24th September 2017 - IPOB: APC lawmakers issue 21-day ultimatum to FG
24th September 2017 - Satanic wife : Woman drowns 2 children of co-wife in well
24th September 2017 - Lecturers turn sex predators in Ebonyi varsity
Home / National / Obi lacks moral justification to criticize Obiano – APGA

Obi lacks moral justification to criticize Obiano – APGA

— 24th September 2017

From Jeff Amechi

Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum yesterday took a swipe at former governor of Anambra state Mr. Peter Obi and said that the former governor is not qualified to cast aspersion on Governor Willie Obiano.

The National Coordinator of the forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe, while reacting to the statement credited to Obi, who said that Obiano had not performed, stated that Obi handed over an infrastructural comatose state to Obiano, and in that regard lacked the moral justification to say that Governor Obiano has failed to perform.

He alleged that the only thing Obiano failed to do was to dip hands into Anambra treasury to pay Mr Peter Obi the N7billion he claimed to have spent on Obiano’s first term election.

Obigwe further said: “Sycophants around Obi had massaged his over-bloated ego beyond redemption hence he has been arrogating to himself the power of God.” 

He also said that the projects executed under Peter Obi’s watch failed because of his shoddy style of project execution. He attributed some of the flood ing incidents in some parts of the state to the former governor, saying that he executed road projects in the state without proper drainage channels.

He urged the people of the State to ignore Obi’s holier –than-thou-attitude and to reject his political stooge, Oseloka Obaze, who is the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obi lacks moral justification to criticize Obiano – APGA

— 24th September 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum yesterday took a swipe at former governor of Anambra state Mr. Peter Obi and said that the former governor is not qualified to cast aspersion on Governor Willie Obiano. The National Coordinator of the forum, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe, while reacting to…

  • Biafra designed to be achieved without bullets – Uwazuruike

    — 24th September 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi LeadER of Biafra Independence Movement and founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday, disclosed that his organization was the first in the continent to adopt the non-violent approach in the struggle for independence, assuring that BIM-MASSOB would continue to be a…

  • Biafra not realisable now – Primate Ayodele

    — 24th September 2017

    By Olakunle Olafioye The agitation by secessionist group for  Republic of Biafra may not be actualised any time soon. One of Nigeria’s leading seers, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele made this known in an interview with Sunday Sun shortly after the press presentation of the 2017/2018 and beyond edition of a book, “Warnings to the Nations-…

  • Sea-pirates kill 2 Civil Defence personnel, 1 cop in Bayelsa

    — 24th September 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa   Sea-pirates operating along Southern Ijaw waterways have killed three men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Police. Sunday Sun gathered that the suspected sea pirates ambushed the security agents Friday night along the Okoron Creek of Southern Ijaw Local government of Bayelsa. Investigations showed…

  • FG will break DISCOS’ monopoly – Osinbajo

    — 24th September 2017

    From Joe Effiong, Uyo Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government was working to break the monopoly of electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) following their inefficiency in the collection of tariffs.   Osinbanjo, who said this while inaugurating the Electricity Metres Making Company in Onna, Akwa Ibom State, also said that the Federal…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share