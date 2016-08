Wife of the APC candidate, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has appealed to her brothers and sisters from the Izon extraction to team up and support her as one of their own, by voting for her husband in the September 10 election.

She said the Izon people as well as the riverine communities in Edo State were supposed to spearhead the campaign for the APC to win the election with the assurance that one of their own will become the first leader and representative.

She disclosed that efforts were on by the state government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transport, to make the Gelegele sea port a major anchor point for ships and other water transport mobility to come to the area in order to increase the economic activity of the riverine dwellers in Edo State.

The first lady who said she will make the non indigenes in Edo State to matter in the affairs of governance, appealed to all ethnic nationalities to trust her and not give their votes to the opposition party which, she said was going around propagating lies and falsehood against her husband.

She however thanked the people for their warm reception and encouragement, assuring that their interest will be well protected.