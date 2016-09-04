The Sun News
Home / Politics / Obaseki won’t Islamize Edo State –PFN President
godwin-obaseki

Obaseki won’t Islamize Edo State –PFN President

— 4th September 2016

THE President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Felix Omobude, has dismissed as mischievous and unfounded the rumoured plan by the Edo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to Islamize the state, if elected into the office.
The insinuation believed to be the handiwork of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) supporters followed the total support being given to the APC in the state by the Hausa residents in the state.
But the PFN President, who commended Obaseki for his peaceful campaign, declared that nobody had the powers to Islamize the nation. While reminding political actors that only God could decide the next governor, he advised them to focus their campaigns on issues of governance.
Omobude gave the admonition when Obaseki paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Benin City, the state capital, noting that the constitution had stipulated that no one can impose a religion on another. His words: “The issue of anybody imposing religion on the other in Edo state is not an issue. Predominantly, this state is more of Christian, so we are not afraid. I think it beholds on all political office holders, wherever in the country to be fair to all and not to be seen as pushing one against the other. I have watched your campaign and I appreciate your objectivity. One can only pray that this election continue to be peaceful.”
“We will continue to uphold you in our prayers. I know that in the constitution, the provisions are there. And I also know that the operators sometimes complicate issues. Given what I know about you and what I can see, I believe that everyone will find peaceful atmosphere to practice his or her faith. I pray that God will guide you so that you can continue the way you have been conducting your campaign,” he added.
Responding, Obaseki regretted that the PDP had decided to embark on lies and propaganda rather than telling the people of the state what they intend to do.
He said: “I believe that politics should be focused on addressing issues that affect us every day. It shouldn’t be about personalities. What is important in politics is what each candidate or the party carries or can offer and supporting that with some antecedents and some demonstrable achievements or performance from the party. That is why my own campaign has been focused on issues and not on personalities or throwing insults or abuses. I noticed that there has been a bit of misinformation. They say it is part of politics but that is what we have to clean up.
The first issue has to do with religion. Our constitution is clear on religious freedom and it gives us the right and freedom to practice what we believe in. The constitution doesn’t allow you to impose your own belief or religion on any other person particularly the state. So when people talk about someone with an agenda to impose a certain type of religion on people, it is to misinform people and create crisis and confusion”, he added.
“One other unfortunate issue that is being peddled is about the state imposing taxes on religious activities. That again is wrong. The status is clear; churches, mosques, religious bodies are not supposed to pay tax and they don’t. I would rather focus on what I will do for the people while I am running for the office of the governor,” Obaseki further clarified.

  Wonder loveday 4th September 2016 at 10:29 pm
    Vote for lze-Iyamu

