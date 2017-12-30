The Sun News
Latest
30th December 2017 - Princess Kelechi Oghene dazzles with lavish Frozen Ball
30th December 2017 - Omosede Igbinedion’s narcissistic act
30th December 2017 - Igbo national political cohesion: Where is Charles Ahize?
30th December 2017 - 419: Ex-Katsina Perm Sec. bags 7 years jail term
30th December 2017 - Obaseki signs Edo’s N150bn 2018 budget into law
30th December 2017 - Account for $16.8b NLNG dividends, NEITI tells NNPC
30th December 2017 - African Union probes IPOB’s complaint against FG
30th December 2017 - Buhari appoints 209 chairmen, 1,258 board members
30th December 2017 - How I wooed Joke Silva –Olu Jacobs
30th December 2017 - Gratitude is an attitude
Home / National / Obaseki signs Edo’s N150bn 2018 budget into law

Obaseki signs Edo’s N150bn 2018 budget into law

— 30th December 2017

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has signed the state’s 2018 appropriation bill as passed by the Edo State House of Assembly, into law.

At the signing ceremony in Government House, Benin City, on Friday, Obaseki said the speedy passage of the appropriation bill was remarkable as it shows the harmony between the state’s executive and legislative arms of government. 

The 2018 budget estimate which was pegged at N146 billion by the executive, was increased to N150 billion by the House of Assembly to allow for more infrastructural and agricultural projects.

According to him, “We cannot express our gratitude enough as an executive arm of government for this unique and historic event of the signing of our Appropriation Bill before the end of the year. I cannot recall when this sort of thing occurred in Edo State in the last seven to eight years.

“This portends a lot of good things to come. It shows the seriousness of both arms of government and more importantly, it shows that we are working together in the interest of the people of Edo State.”

The governor assured that his administration has set a target of at least 95 per cent performance level for the budget, noting, “The House is totally aligned with us and agrees with the principle of our budget, which is growth. This is taking a cue from what is happening at the centre. We have to invest in areas that will help us grow the economy, create jobs and improve the revenue of government.”

Obaseki said that the legislature’s move to allocate N1bn to livestock production and fisheries as well as the decision to retain the about N1bn estimate for job creation in the state showed that we all appreciate the need to invest in youths and accelerate economic growth.

He noted that the focus on agriculture was to ensure that youths are carried along in our development initiatives, adding, “I am particularly grateful that you improved our provisions for critical areas of growth, particularly agriculture.

“In the area of agriculture, I observed that the House increased our estimates significantly by almost 100 per cent. In particular, in the area of livestock and fisheries, there was a N1billion increase. 

“This is important because, as you know, we have a lot of initiatives in this regard, especially as it relates to the resettlement programme we have for persons who were trafficked and have now returned, as well as the young people we are encouraging to go into entrepreneurship.”

On job creation, he said, “We also appreciate that you retained a cardinal job creation initiative, which we are promoting for the first time.

This is significant and it is a novelty. We appropriated almost a billion naira, which you retained. This will help us train and give skills to young men and women and match them with jobs as part of our programme to create a minimum of 200,000 jobs within four years.

“So, you are not just aligned with us as a government, you are aligned with the principle and thinking on which this administration is anchored.”

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, while presenting the passed budget for assent, said the increase in the budget figures was to enable government drive its developmental goals without financial hiccups.

According to him, “The initial budget was N146 billion but we have increased it to about N150 billion taking into cognizance the prevailing realities. We are confident that this is within a realistic range.”

He said that the parliament identified areas of growth and made minor adjustments in the interest of Edo people, particularly in agriculture and infrastructure.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

419: Ex-Katsina Perm Sec. bags 7 years jail term

— 30th December 2017

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina A former Permanent Secretary at the Katsina State Government House, Sule Yusuf Saulawa, on Friday bagged a seven-year jail term over a case of N2.5 million Advanced Fee Fraud popularly known as 419. In his judgement on the matter,  which was brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Justice…

  • Obaseki signs Edo’s N150bn 2018 budget into law

    — 30th December 2017

    The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has signed the state’s 2018 appropriation bill as passed by the Edo State House of Assembly, into law. At the signing ceremony in Government House, Benin City, on Friday, Obaseki said the speedy passage of the appropriation bill was remarkable as it shows the harmony between the…

  • Account for $16.8b NLNG dividends, NEITI tells NNPC

    — 30th December 2017

    • Says Nigeria’s revenue dropped to $24.8bn in 2015 From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has tasked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fully account for $16.8 billion dividends derived from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).  The agency also urged the Federal Government to ensure the proper metering…

  • Buhari appoints 209 chairmen, 1,258 board members

    — 30th December 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 209 board chairmen and 1,258 board members on Friday, according to a statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. This is obviously his largest set of appointments since assuming office. According to the statement, the president “approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of…

  • Former Kebbi Gov, deputy, others defect to APC

    — 30th December 2017

    A former Kebbi governor, Alhaji Sa’idu Dakingari and his deputy, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, on Friday defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) from PDP. Other top PDP members that defected to the APC included the former Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Rabiu Kamba, former member House of Representatives, Alhaji Sani Kalgo, Abdullahi Dan-Alkali, Alhaji Haruna…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share