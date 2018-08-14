Obaseki salutes Odigie-Oyegun at 79

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the immediate past national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on his 79th birthday celebration.

The governor, in a statement yesterday, described Oyegun as an astute and thoroughbred export of good governance and public administration from Edo State.

“We celebrate your doggedness and integrity, which are evidenced in the various offices you have held, including being the former governor of our dear state and most recently, the immediate past national chairman of the ruling APC.

READ ALSO: Jobs: Recruitment’ll be on merit – Bayelsa govt.

“Your contributions to Nigeria’s development, an unyielding commitment to probity and excellence and the unwavering passion to impact lives have stood you out as a worthy son of Edoland and we are very proud of your achievements. We wish you more years of impactful life in all your endeavours,” the governor said.