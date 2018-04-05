The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM
5th April 2018 - Police destroy gun factory, recover 146 rifles in Ebonyi
5th April 2018 - APC govs shop for new chairman
5th April 2018 - Presidency boasts over Buhari’s achievement
5th April 2018 - MPC retains interest rate, 2 other ratios
5th April 2018 - US, UK envoys visit Otedola, hold talks on economy
5th April 2018 - Plateau guber: I’ll contest in 2019 –Useni
5th April 2018 - Insecurity: Gunmen wipe out family of 4 in Taraba
5th April 2018 - SWAN makes Wike grand patron 
5th April 2018 - Igbo are Jews, says Bishop Orizu
Home / Cover / National / Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM

Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM

— 5th April 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked his Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun.

The governor also retired the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Aiyamenkue Akonofua, yesterday, just as he directed that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Obahiagbon  be redeployed.

In a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, the officials were directed to handover their assignments to the most senior officials in their offices with immediate effect.

They were also to handover all government property in their possession to the appropriate authorities.

The state government thanked the disengaged officials for their service and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Although the statement did not give reasons for the governor’s action, Daily Sun learnt that it may not be unconnected with the protest by  persons  engaged by the government to sweep the streets of Benin, the state capital.

The sweepers, on Tuesday, protested non-payment of their accumulated six months salaries while the state government, in its reaction, said the street sweepers were not its employees.

“They work for contractors. So, strictly speaking, there is no direct relationship between them and state government.

“However, government is working with the contractors who are the employers of the sweepers to ensure amicable resolution,” Ogie explained in the statement.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM

— 5th April 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked his Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun. The governor also retired the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Aiyamenkue Akonofua, yesterday, just as he directed that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Obahiagbon  be redeployed. In a statement by Secretary…

  • Police destroy gun factory, recover 146 rifles in Ebonyi

    — 5th April 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Police Command, yesterday, said that it uncovered and destroyed a gun factory in Mgbo community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. This was disclosed by the state’s commissioner of police, Titus Larmode, while displaying a large catche of arms mopped up from various communities in the state before newsmen…

  • APC govs shop for new chairman

    — 5th April 2018

    • Agree with Buhari’s ‘no tenure elongation’ stance, settle for elective convention •NEC holds emergency meeting Monday Ismail Omipidan; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja After days of going back and forth, governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may have resolved to begin search for a new party chairman that would lead…

  • Presidency boasts over Buhari’s achievement

    — 5th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has called on Nigerians to count their blessings under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari notwithstanding the other areas where it is still working hard to ensure that every citizen can feel the change for which they massively voted in 2015. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu…

  • MPC retains interest rate, 2 other ratios

    — 5th April 2018

    …Decision not in economy’s interest –Rewane Uche Usim, Abuja; Adewale Sanyaolu True to experts’ predictions, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday voted for the retention of existing economic parameters with Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) pegged at 14 per cent, Cash Reserves Ratio (CRR) at 22.5 per cent, and…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share