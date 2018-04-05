Obaseki sacks commissioner, GM

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sacked his Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun.

The governor also retired the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Aiyamenkue Akonofua, yesterday, just as he directed that the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs. Obahiagbon be redeployed.

In a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, the officials were directed to handover their assignments to the most senior officials in their offices with immediate effect.

They were also to handover all government property in their possession to the appropriate authorities.

The state government thanked the disengaged officials for their service and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Although the statement did not give reasons for the governor’s action, Daily Sun learnt that it may not be unconnected with the protest by persons engaged by the government to sweep the streets of Benin, the state capital.

The sweepers, on Tuesday, protested non-payment of their accumulated six months salaries while the state government, in its reaction, said the street sweepers were not its employees.

“They work for contractors. So, strictly speaking, there is no direct relationship between them and state government.

“However, government is working with the contractors who are the employers of the sweepers to ensure amicable resolution,” Ogie explained in the statement.