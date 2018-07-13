– The Sun News
Home / National / Obaseki reaffirms commitment to public procurement reform
GODWIN OBASEKI - PUBLIC PROCUREMENT

Obaseki reaffirms commitment to public procurement reform

— 13th July 2018
  • Oshiomhole appoints Ebegbulem as CPS

Tony Osauzo, Benin, with agency report

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustain ongoing reform in public procurement, urging local governments to abide by the dictates of the law, to sustain accountability and transparency in governance.

Obaseki, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osariodion Ogie, made the submission at a one-day workshop on public procurement, organised for principal officers of the state’s 18 local government councils, in Benin, Edo capital.

The workshop was organised by the Edo State Public Procurement Agency (EDPPA) to equip officials of local governments with the fundamentals of public procurement, in line with the Edo State Procurement Law, 2012.

“This administration has existed for over 18 months and no petition has been written against us to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). This is because, at the state government level, we follow the procurement law processes. We want you, at the local council level, to emulate us.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard Correspondent in Edo State, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, has been appointed chief press secretary (CPS) to National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

Until his appointment, Ebegbulem was a senior correspondent of The Vanguard in Edo State and the South South.

APC National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni said Ebegbulem shall “perform all the functions of a CPS and any such duties as may be assigned to you by the national chairman.”

Ebegbulem, who is a graduate of Mass Communication, has worked for Vanguard for over 14 years and has won several awards in journalism, both in Nigeria and abroad.

