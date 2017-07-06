The Sun News
Obaseki, others bag award in US

Obaseki, others bag award in US

— 6th July 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has bagged the Global Peace and Humanitarian Award 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The award was in recognition of his efforts at providing help and support to the people who were displaced by floods, conflicts and other natural disasters in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony held at a side event at the Rotary Presidential Peace Conference, world congress center in Atlanta, Georgia (USA), the international and country Director for peace Amb Ozuem Esiri who collected the award for service and excellence on behalf of the governor said Obaseki’s efforts in setting up structures and systems to ensure their peaceful integration within the wider communities earn him the award.

According to him, “The state, its leaders, had worked tirelessly to provide support and assistance to those that had been displaced by conflict and that through their collective actions had ensured that the process of absorption and integration was peaceful.”

Others who also received awards at the conference included chief Malik Afegbea, APC leader in Edo State, who was single out for his special efforts and received the Global peace award for leadership.

Also, former governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole and his wife, Iara equally got the excellence service award.

Former Governor of Delta State Emmanuel Uduaghan and Hon. Enahoro Eta also received the global and humanitarian award for leadership and excellence for their outstanding contribution to peace building, youth empowerment and humanitarian services.

The NGO of the year award goes to Nice Esther foundation which has empower over 200 widows with grant for start up business, the foundation spend over N50m this year for projects including the annual children party, while Skyward Resource Ltd were given leadership award.

A number of other prominent Nigerians received special recognition for their efforts in promoting global peace and humanitarian services.

Speaking after the ceremony, Dr. Uduagham dedicated the award to his family for all their prayers and unshakable support. He promised to continue working to promote peace and render humanitarian services both around the world and in the Niger Delta region.

The rotary presidential peace conference award event seeks to mobilise, educate, commission and add to the global network of leaders who stand on the common ground of shared principles, and are committed to a path of promoting peace, humanitarian services around the world, promote reconciliation, overcoming barriers and building lasting peace.

