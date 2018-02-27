The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Obaseki leads Aisien, Odemwengie,others to Bendel Insurance relaunch
27th February 2018 - PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years –Buhari
27th February 2018 - Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari
27th February 2018 - 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume
27th February 2018 - ‘Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term’
27th February 2018 - ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation 
27th February 2018 - Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy 
27th February 2018 - Nigeria yet to benefit from AGOA, ETLS, says FG
27th February 2018 - Oil threat: SPE urges more investment in renewable energy
27th February 2018 - FG: New minimum wage ready 3rd quarter
Home / Sports / Obaseki leads Aisien, Odemwengie,others to Bendel Insurance relaunch

Obaseki leads Aisien, Odemwengie,others to Bendel Insurance relaunch

— 27th February 2018

NOTABLE football actors led by the legendary 1978 Bendel Insurance Challenge Cup winning coach, Alabi Aisien and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, will highlight the relaunch of a rebranded, Bendel Insurance FC of Benin City today.

Also expected is the NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick and Secretary General, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

A Government House release, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Ebomhiana Musa said the technical crew headed by Monday Odigie as Manager, will be unveiled today.

According to him, “highly experienced players have been signed on by the club management to complement the new technical crew in preparation for the 2018 football season which promises to be exciting for football enthusiasts’’

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu is chairman of the high-powered committee charged with the responsibility of repositioning sports in the state.

According to Shaibu, “with the caliber of players we have on board coupled with the technical crew, we have no doubt that Bendel Insurance FC are out to thrill football lovers with good play and bring back the old glory associated with the club. Ultimately they will move to the premier league which we believe is the place they belong.”

He stressed that the technical crew had been given a free hand to scout for the best players across the country, adding, “the era of sending notes to coaches insisting on some players were over.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP squandered $500bn oil earnings in 16 years –Buhari

— 27th February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari  told his party men, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, yesterday, that the  People’s Democratic Party (PDP) squandered about $500 billion oil earnings in the 16 years it was in power. In his remarks at the opening of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Caucus meeting, at the new Banquet Hall of…

  • Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari

    — 27th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad Republic are threatened by the shrinking of the Lake Chad Basin. The president also said “the situation in the Lake Chad has left over 40 million people in dire need of food.” He added that the world would pay heavily if nothing…

  • 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume

    — 27th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Sen. Mohammed Ndume, who represents Borno South in the senate, is known as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ndume in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, Borno capital recently said though the decision to re-contest the presidency or not in 2019 lies with President Buhari, he said his supporters were…

  • ‘Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term’

    — 27th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan For the better part of last year, Abia State, a state christened “God’s Own state,” was in the news for the wrong reasons. Apart from the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which at some point forced some northern youth groups to threaten to sack Igbo from the north, by October…

  • ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation 

    — 27th February 2018

    Uche Usim  The Chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Onne, River State chapter, Kingsley Offor, has pledged the cooperation of the body with various government agencies at the port to improve trade facilitation and ease of doing business.  Speaking in Onne at the weekend, Offor said the body would work with the Nigeria…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share