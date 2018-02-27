Obaseki leads Aisien, Odemwengie,others to Bendel Insurance relaunch

NOTABLE football actors led by the legendary 1978 Bendel Insurance Challenge Cup winning coach, Alabi Aisien and Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, will highlight the relaunch of a rebranded, Bendel Insurance FC of Benin City today. Also expected is the NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick and Secretary General, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi. A Government House release, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Ebomhiana Musa said the technical crew headed by Monday Odigie as Manager, will be unveiled today.

According to him, “highly experienced players have been signed on by the club management to complement the new technical crew in preparation for the 2018 football season which promises to be exciting for football enthusiasts’’ Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu is chairman of the high-powered committee charged with the responsibility of repositioning sports in the state. According to Shaibu, “with the caliber of players we have on board coupled with the technical crew, we have no doubt that Bendel Insurance FC are out to thrill football lovers with good play and bring back the old glory associated with the club. Ultimately they will move to the premier league which we believe is the place they belong.”