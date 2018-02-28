Obaseki lauds FG on welfare package for Edo IDPs

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has lauded the Federal Government’s role in assisting with welfare packages for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state.

Obaseki gave the commendation when the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) donated educational materials and food items to the IDPs in Uhogua camp in Ovia North East Local Government Area, Edo State.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yakubu Gowon, said: “The role of NCFRMI in resettling refugees, migrants and IDPs across the country is commendable. The commission has remained committed in catering for social welfare for these categories of persons.

“Edo State government appreciates the efforts of the commission in consolidating the state’s campaign in receiving, resettling and reintegrating victims of human trafficking and illegal migration through its active involvement in organising the return of these persons to Nigeria.”

Federal Commissioner for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, represented by her Special Adviser on Media, Hajiya Halima Musa, said: “The commission whose responsibility is to ensure solutions are provided for refugees, IDPs across the country already had intervention in 28 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where humanitarian crisis are identified.”

Meanwhile, civil society organisations in Edo State have scored the state Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) high on its preparedness.

Addressing newsmen in Benin, the state capital yesterday, team leader, Forum of Civil Society Organisation in Nigeria, Fidelis Nweke, said: “The government has provided the necessary logistics for EDSIEC to organise and conduct credible election in the state without interference.”

The CSOs assess the readiness of the EDSIEC for the council poll, the dispositions of the electorate and political parties towards the elections and other variables crucial to a hitch-free exercise.