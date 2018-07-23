Obaseki inaugurates 12-member prerogative of mercy council

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has inaugurated a 12-member Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, headed by Justice Peter Isibor (rtd.), with a charge to uphold mercy, where applicable, in the dispensation of justice.

Speaking during the inauguration of the council, Obaseki noted that prerogative of mercy ensures justice is served with mercy, but without perverting the course of justice.

He said: “I believe in advising me, you will balance the concept of justice with mercy for victims, victims’ family, society, the convicts and justice to all.”

The governor said with the inauguration of the council, the state will ensure justice is served, noting that it is a principle provided for in the constitution.

Chairman of the Advisory Council, Isibor said the council will equitably discharge its duties.

“We will be dealing with people who are already convicted by a superior court of the land and ensure only persons who deserve mercy are recommended for state pardon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Obaseki has urged the state workers to embrace the Federal Government housing scheme to enable them become homeowners after retirement.

Obaseki gave the advice on Friday in Benin during a sensitisation programme on the federal housing mortgage scheme for public sector workers in the state, organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in conjunction with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), in Benin.

He noted that the implementation would cut across all the 18 local government areas with special consideration for teachers as an incentive to boost their productivity.

Earlier, Deputy General Manager, FMBN, Victor Okosu, said the sensitisation programme was designed to enlighten the workers on the need to key into the mortgage scheme as 30 states of the country have signed up for the product.