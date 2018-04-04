The Sun News
ENVIRONMENT Obaseki

Obaseki fires Environment Commissioner, Waste Mgt. Board GM

— 4th April 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Wednesday, sacked Commissioner of Environment and Sustainability, Mr. Reginald Okun.

The governor also retired the General Manager, Edo State Waste Management Board, Mr. Aiyamenkue Akonofua, just as he‎ directed that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Obahiagbon R.E., be redeployed.

In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government directed the officials to “handover their assignments to the most senior government official in their offices with immediate effect.

They are also to handover all government property in their possession to the appropriate authorities”.

In the statement, the state government thanked the disengaged officials for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Although the statement did not give reasons for the action of the governor against the affected officials, it was learnt the action may not be unconnected with the protest of those engaged by the State Government to sweep the streets of Benin City, the state capital.

The sweepers had, on Tuesday, protested non-payment of their accumulated six months salaries.

The state government had, in reaction to the protest, said the street sweepers were not employees of the state government.

“They work for contractors. So strictly speaking, there is no direct relationship between the state government and them.

“However, the government is working with the contractors who are the employers of the sweepers  to ensure amicable resolution”, the State Government had explained in a statement.

