Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the 47 Edo indigenes who benefitted from the Chinese government scholarship, urging them to serve as inspiration to many others in the state to strive for academic excellence.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said the feat would not only serve as confidence booster for the beneficiaries, but, also offer a glimmer of hope to other indigenes of the state to strive hard for success.

The Chinese government recently awarded scholarships to 47 indigenes of the state, drawn from the University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and Edo University, Iyamho, in an effort to support human capital development and strengthen ties with the state government. The scholarship was presented on behalf of the Chinese government by the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian.

Obaseki said: “We are proud that 47 of our sons and daughters are beneficiaries of the Chinese government scholarship. I believe this will go a long way in easing their educational pursuit and assuring them that, indeed, hard work does pay.

“It also serves to motivate others to be the best at what they do, be the leading light in their chosen fields of study and rise above all encumbrance to excel. This is with the assurance that one day their hard work will pay off, as has happened to these 47 students.”

He noted that the scholarship is another milestone in the rosy relationship between the state and the Chinese government, adding that the continued mutually beneficial relationship has set the state on a path of industrialisation.

“We have had a robust relationship with the Chinese government, businesses and its people. The institution of the scholarship will go a long way in endearing the Chinese government to the hardworking people of Edo State,” the governor said.