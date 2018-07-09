The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship
9th July 2018 - Nigerians proud of Wike – Saraki
9th July 2018 - We need more Adamu Ciromas to rescue Nigeria, says Dickson
9th July 2018 - Osun guber: Crisis hits APC
9th July 2018 - Group passes vote of confidence in Magu
9th July 2018 - Leadership crisis: ANN BoT chair seeks court’s intervention
9th July 2018 - Glo flies 4 new winners to Russia
9th July 2018 - Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff
9th July 2018 - Igbo no longer second class citizens – Abaribe
9th July 2018 - Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community
Home / National / Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship
OBASEKI - CHINESE GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP - EDO INDIGENES

Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship

— 9th July 2018

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the 47 Edo indigenes who benefitted from the Chinese government scholarship, urging them to serve as inspiration to many others in the state to strive for academic excellence.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said the feat would not only serve as confidence booster for the beneficiaries, but, also offer a glimmer of hope to other indigenes of the state to strive hard for success.

The Chinese government recently awarded scholarships to 47 indigenes of the state, drawn from the University of Benin, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and Edo University, Iyamho, in an effort to support human capital development and strengthen ties with the state government. The scholarship was presented on behalf of the Chinese government by the country’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian.

Obaseki said: “We are proud that 47 of our sons and daughters are beneficiaries of the Chinese government scholarship. I believe this will go a long way in easing their educational pursuit and assuring them that, indeed, hard work does pay.

“It also serves to motivate others to be the best at what they do, be the leading light in their chosen fields of study and rise above all encumbrance to excel. This is with the assurance that one day their hard work will pay off, as has happened to these 47 students.”

He noted that the scholarship is another milestone in the rosy relationship between the state and the Chinese government, adding that the continued mutually beneficial relationship has set the state on a path of industrialisation.

“We have had a robust relationship with the Chinese government, businesses and its people. The institution of the scholarship will go a long way in endearing the Chinese government to the hardworking people of Edo State,” the governor said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OBASEKI - CHINESE GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP - EDO INDIGENES

Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship

— 9th July 2018

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the 47 Edo indigenes who benefitted from the Chinese government scholarship, urging them to serve as inspiration to many others in the state to strive for academic excellence. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said the feat would…

  • SARAKI - WIKE

    Nigerians proud of Wike – Saraki

    — 9th July 2018

    Gov slams politicians who play politics with Ikwerre Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commissioned the iconic Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road in Port Harcourt, with the declaration that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has made Nigerians proud through the signature project. Commissioning the road reconstructed by Wike’s administration, on Saturday, the Senate president said the road will enhance…

  • DICKSON - ADAMU CIROMA

    We need more Adamu Ciromas to rescue Nigeria, says Dickson

    — 9th July 2018

    Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has said Nigeria needs quintessential and selfless leaders like Mallam Adamu Ciroma to rescue the country from the shackles of injustice, misrule and underdevelopment. A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, noted that Dickson spoke yesterday, in Abuja, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of…

  • MAHMOOD YAKUBU - INEC CHAIRMAN - 2019 GENERAL ELECTION

    2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair

    — 9th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was in Lagos recently for a series of meetings, aimed at kick-starting the commission’s implementation plan for the 2019 elections. On the sideline, he responded to a few questions on the commission’s level of preparedness. Tell us the state of the collection…

  • OKECHUKWU

    Okorocha de-marketing APC – Okechukwu

    — 9th July 2018

    Onyedika Agbedo A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has described the recently concluded national convention of the party as very successful. Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), came hard on Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, declaring that he is de-marketing the party….

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share