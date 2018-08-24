Obaseki commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death

Obaseki, in statement said: “I share in your difficult moments and encourage you to take solace in the good Christian life your mother lived…”

APC chieftain Alaibe, others visit, condole with gov

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has commiserated with Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Gold Coast Dickson.

Obaseki, in statement said: “I share in your difficult moments and encourage you to take solace in the good Christian life your mother lived, which has been attested to by many people who knew her.

“Mama has been described as a quintessential mother, devout Christian and community leader who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity.”

The governor added that her impact in the community where she touched the lives of many Nigerians will continue to inspire the younger generations and prayed for the repose of her soul.

Meanwhile, Dickson has expressed concern over the alarming effects of environmental pollution, particularly in the Niger Delta resulting in some terminal ailments such as cancer.

The governor showed the concern when he received scores of sympathisers, who thronged his residence to commiserate with him over the demise of his mother, Mrs. Gold Coast Dickson, in his hometown, Toru Orua.

Among the sympathisers were the state House of Assembly Speaker, Konbowei Benson and the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Niger Delta University (NDU), Amassoma, Prof. Steve Azaiki, who led their members, as well as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, quoted the governor as stressing most cases of cancer in the Niger Delta are traceable to environmental degradation in the region.

Earlier, Benson, described Mrs. Dickson as a rare woman, whose motherly love knew no bounds.

Benson said the warm relationship that existed between Dickson and his mother was inspirational and worth emulating.

In his remarks, Alaibe described Mrs. Dickson as a humble, kind and loving mother, stressing that she has lived a fulfilled life and would be missed by all who came in contact with her.

Other sympathisers, included the national executive council members of the Ijaw Youth Council, the state chapter of the PDP Strategic Mobilisation Network, led by a member of the Board of Trustees, Chief Remi Kuku as well as traditional rulers and people from communities in the Tarakiri clan in Sagbama and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas.