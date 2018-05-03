Obaseki assures Edo workers on Labour House, industrial harmony

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured workers in the state that construction of the Labour House Complex will be completed in record time.

He gave the assurance at the foundation-laying ceremony of the state’s Labour House Complex, in Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, the state capital.

“The state government will work closely with workers to ensure we do not record strikes in the state,” he said.

Governor Obaseki said the state will work to ensure that the edifice is completed by meeting its obligations.

He said: “This beautiful edifice will be completed in record time. If there is delay in completing the building, the contractor should be held accountable.”

He commended the foresight of his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for the steps taken to ensure the State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) gets a befitting complex, adding, “I am here today, to execute what Comrade Oshiomhole started.”

Obaseki noted that Oshiomhole allocated the land for the project, completed the building design and came up with a plan to source fund for the project.

“It was his vision that since the state has produced great labour leaders for the union in the past, it would only be befitting to have a beautiful edifice to serve as the Labour House.

Chairman of Edo State Council of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ademokuo, commended the Governor Obaseki-led administration for its labour-friendly policies, which have improved workers’ productivity.

He thanked the former governor of the state for taking the bold step to ensure that Labour, as a body, has a befitting building in the state, to call its own.

Ademokuo expressed appreciation to the former governor, Oshiomhole, for uniting the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and NLC in the state.

“In developing the plan for the proposed labour house, the former governor insisted that the complex should accommodate both groups,” he said.

He assured Governor Obaseki of workers’ support to support his administration “to ensure that it delivers the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.”

Chairman of the State Council of the TUC, Marshal Orhue, said members of the congress are confident that the Obaseki-led administration’s developmental strides will deliver expected benefits to the state and her people.