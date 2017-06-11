Obaseki appoints senior special assistants  

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Friday, announced the appointments of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), saying it will promote inclusive governance and facilitate speedy implementations of government’s policies.

A statement issued by the Office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor

read: “Those that were selected in this appointment process applied from thelLocal government areas. They are a reflection of the peoples desires, aimed at service delivery”.

“On assumption of office, these carefully selected individuals will be deployed to support the governor in various parastatals, ministries, and agencies across the state.”

“They are carefully selected qualified and eligible individuals from the 18 Local Governments, prepared to support the government of Edo in delivering good and quality governance to the people of Edo State.”

The statement admonished the appointees not to celebrate excessively because the government has limited time to deliver on its developmental policies.





