Home / National / Obaseki appoints 7 special advisers

Obaseki appoints 7 special advisers

— 22nd June 2017

• Directs CP to probe suspected herdsmen killing

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has appointed Prof. Julius Ihonvbere as chairman, Strategic Planning Team, Governor’s Office, a statement endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie said.
In addition, the governor named Chief Osaro Idah as special adviser on Political and Community Matters, Mr. Crusoe Osagie as special adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Prince Joe Okojie as special adviser, Agriculture and Food Security Programme, Mr. Joseph Eboigbe as special adviser on Economic and Development Planning, Gowon Yakubu, special adviser on Special Duties and Dr. Joan Oviawe, special adviser on Basic Education.
A statement from his Chief Press Secretary, John Mayaki, said the governor’s appointments fulfilled a promise made during a television interview, after the Appeal Court judgment in Edo State, to announce major political appointments in his administration.
Mayaki said the inauguration ceremony would take place on Friday, at the executive chambers in Government House.
Meanwhile, Obaseki has directed Edo Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, to investigate recent killing blamed on suspected herdsmen in the state.
Obaseki gave the directive when he paid condolence visit to Ukpenu community in Esan West Local Government where a widow was found dead on her farm on Tuesday.
The governor, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, called on vigilance groups and hunters in the area to rise to the challenge and collaborate with security agencies in providing protection for farmers.
He said the government was already investigating how the suspected killer herdsmen gained entry into the state.
The 68-year-old victim, Mrs Margaret Odiamehi, was a widow and mother of six children.
The first son of the deceased, Mr Joseph Odiamehi, said his mother went to her farm and never returned.
He said his late mum was later found dead with her throat slit at night by a search party organised by the community.

 

