Obasanjo’s letter: Air Force warns personnel against meddlesomeness

— 28th January 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Following the controversy generated by the letter written by former president Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 general elections, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) authorities have warned its personnel to stay off the debate.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, who gave the warning in Abuja, reminded Air Force personnel of their duties to ensure the peace, unity and stability of the country and nothing more.

Marshal Abubakar, who said there has been all sorts of campaign of calumny that are not too useful for the growth and development of the Nigerian nation, charged officers and men of the service,cnot to be part of those trying to destabilise the nation.

Speaking when he led officers and personnel on the 2018 first quarter route march exercise, he said, “Our personnel should not be distracted by what is happening in the country when all-sorts of campaign that are not too useful in my opinion are going on.

“Our role is clearly defined therefore we must remain focus on that as provided for in the constitution of the country which is to ensure the unity, stability and territorial integrity of the nation.

“That should be the focus and not be distracted by these
Abubakar, while charging personnel to be more dedicated and give the terrorists and other criminal groups terrorizing the country with their activities, said the exercise was an opportunity for the authorities to evaluate the physical fitness of personnel.

He said “It’s not good enough to have a sound mind in our environment today, you must have a sound body as well.

“A body that will accommodate that mind and therefore can stand the complex nature of some of the challenges facing us.

“So this exercise gives us an opportunity to evaluate how sound that body is.
“You will agree with me that what we display this morning clearly shows we have a sound body.”

