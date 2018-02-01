Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria holds inaugural meeting in Ondo

The Sun News
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure |

The Coalition for Nigeria (CN), initiated by former President Olusegun Obasanjo has held its first meeting in Ondo State.

The meeting, which held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, had in attendance members of both major political parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prominent members of the PDP and APC who were at the meeting include Hon. Demola Ijabiyi, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akintoye, former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Emiola, former PDP State Chairmen, Ebenezer Alabi and Biyi Poroye, Dr. Dare Bada, Sunday Menukuro and Kehinde Alabi.

Also at the meeting were APC chieftains: Jimi Adekanle and Mrs. Kehinde Adeniran, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Ijabiyi said the forum was not a political party yet, but a mass movement to determine how Nigerians, in his words, would be “liberated from the bondage” of discredited politicians in both major parties.

He explained that the platform made up of various groups would constitute a new political order, urging every Nigerian to embrace the coalition.

According to Ijabiyi, “APC and PDP are vessels of darkness. We are bringing people to light as nobody will like to remain in darkness.

“There is the need to liberate ourselves from the bondage of these exploiters who have no solution to the problems of the country.”

The coordinator, an ally of Chief Obasanjo said: “For now, we are not a political party, but after collating the movement as a formidable mass movement of people in all sectors of life, the decisions of leaders of the coalition will metamorphose into a political party.”

He noted that “already there are  several movements coming up that would align with this coalition to achieve the desired goals.”

Ijabiyi said the youth would form the largest component of those to lead the movement and determine their leaders at various levels, stressing that there is no way the present precarious situation in the country will be allowed to remain without seeking the best solution.

