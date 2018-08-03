Obasanjo warns ADC against internal supremacy battle— 3rd August 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has warned members of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State against internal supremacy battle that could spell doom for the party.
He gave the warning after separate meetings he held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, with some power brokers in Oyo State.
Obasanjo gave the caution in his message that was delivered by Femi Majekodunmi, the chairman of the newly inaugurated nine-member caretaker committee in Ibadan on Thursday during the inauguration of the caretaker committee by the National Chairman of ADC, Okey Nwosu, for the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses of the party.
READ ALSO: Obasanjo is organising secretary of tired politicians – Oshiomhole
Nwosu, in his address, said the party has suddenly become ‘a leading brand in Nigeria’, after it was adopted by ‘a leader of Nigeria from the South West’, apparently referring to Obasanjo, adding that the party has continued to gain popularity among Nigerians and Nigerian politicians since it was adopted by the leader.
The inauguration was attended by former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, who is expected to formally announce his defection from the Peoples Democratic Par- ty (PDP) today; two former deputy governors of the state, Hameed Gbadamosi and Taofeek Arapaja, who served during the administrations of Kolapo Ishola, and Adebayo Alao-Akala respectively.
The ceremony was also graced by four former secretaries to the state government, Michael Koleoso, Busari Adebisi, Olayiwola Olakojo, Sarafadeen Alli and Ayodele Adigun.
Monsurat Sunmonu, currently representing Oyo Central in the National Assembly, as well as former vice chairman, Senate Committee on National Planning, Economic Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Olufemi Lanlehin; Gbenga Babalola; Yemi Aderibigbe, Gbenga Adewusi; and Alhaji Yinka Olona, also attended the inauguration.
Deputy Speaker, Assembly, Mr. Abdulwasi Musah and two other members of the parliament, Segun Olaleye and Bolaji Badmus, also attended the ceremony.
Delivering Obasanjo’s message, Majekodunmi said: “We are on the right path to Agodi Government House by His grace. I recognise our juggernauts, fathers, great leaders in Oyo state who are all here.”
