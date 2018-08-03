Obasanjo warns ADC against internal supremacy battle

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has warned members of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State against internal supremacy battle that could spell doom for the party.

He gave the warning after separate meetings he held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, with some power brokers in Oyo State.

Obasanjo gave the caution in his message that was delivered by Femi Majekodunmi, the chairman of the newly inaugurated nine-member caretaker committee in Ibadan on Thursday during the inauguration of the caretaker committee by the National Chairman of ADC, Okey Nwosu, for the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses of the party.

Nwosu, in his address, said the party has suddenly become ‘a leading brand in Nigeria’, after it was adopted by ‘a leader of Nigeria from the South West’, apparently referring to Obasanjo, adding that the party has continued to gain popularity among Nigerians and Nigerian politicians since it was adopted by the leader.