Obasanjo visits Bode George 20 years after silent feud

In an historic, passion-filled reunion, former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid a condolence visit to Chief Bode George Saturday morning on the recent loss of his son.

In the eight years of Obasanjo’s administration, Chief Bode George was effectively his alter ego, his most intimate confidant who was a storm trooper in the toughest period of the Obasanjo’s administration.

The atmosphere at the Ikoyi residence of Chief Bode George was woven with warmth, with sobering unifying affection and with a deepening of genuine healing on both sides. It was a significant reunion that may be a bellwether for a new political rapprochement and a forging of forces in the South West and at the national front. Party stalwarts and family members welcomed Chief Obasanjo, among whom were Engineer Seun Philipps, Chief Dapo Sarumi, Chief Okanlawon Shoboyede, Chief Mrs Kofo Bucknor, Dr Remi Akitoye, Chief Mrs Onikepo Oshodi, Captain Tunji Shelle, Mr Debo Dallas, Mr Biodun Ejemai, Mr Tola Animashaun, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu and many others.

Obasanjo came with humble, sobering, instructiveness. There was a certain philosophical calmness about him; a stirring decisiveness of purpose focused on the healing of the old wounds, on moving forward with truism of purpose.

More than twenty years before, Chief Bode George had been his alter ego, the representative man who stood between him and the thousand enmities flung among his path. He was his selfless man Friday until the schism came.

But on this day, there was the deep retrospection. There was the humbling verity on both sides.

It was a sobering, humbling moment. Obasanjo loomed in fatherly, patriotic largenesss. He was decisive, softening the broken places, full of warmth, condoling the bereaved in sheer metaphoric usefulness. He was like an elder , hovering in pacific giantism.

He spoke to the chief Bode George family with the discerning genuineness of heart and affection, recalling the sacrifice and selflessness of George’s dedication to the Nigerian Union.

It was an atmosphere filled mostly with quiet and subsumed camaraderie. It was a reunion, birthing a reconciliatory spirit in the South West and in the wider Nigerian Union.

There was a quiet instinctive innocence, there was that sobering enlargement which swamped everyone with serious contemplative evidentiality.

Chief Obasanjo spoke with the genuineness of purpose, with candid fervor and concerned believability.

Chief Bode George was equally graceful, resolved, deepened in an inner solidity, purposeful , engaged in introspective articulation. Even as he mourned, he was conscious of the larger appreciation of the Nigerian Nigerian challenge.

Obasanjo was humble, dignifying, full of grace, resolved on the guidance of God.

He exhorted Chief Bode George to be strong and purposeful, reliant on the mercy of the good Lord.

In this visit, there is a strong intimation of the healing wound, the gradual rapprochement building up in the southwest and in the Nigerian firmament.

Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu

Special Adviser in Political Affairs to Chief Bode George