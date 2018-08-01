– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Obasanjo undergoes medical checks in Bayelsa
1st August 2018 - FG bans speed boats on Lagos waters
1st August 2018 - Future of legal practice depends on young lawyers – Fashola
1st August 2018 - Ladoja meets Obasanjo Wednesday on planned defection to ADC
1st August 2018 - Lagos may tax churches, mosques
1st August 2018 - Combating cancer
1st August 2018 - Health workers may work against PMB in 2019 – Akintayo
1st August 2018 - Brouhaha over defections
1st August 2018 - Flood wreak havoc in Anambra communities
1st August 2018 - Destiny and prayer (11)
Home / National / Obasanjo undergoes medical checks in Bayelsa
OBASANJO

Obasanjo undergoes medical checks in Bayelsa

— 1st August 2018

 

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has poured encomiums on Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, for his administration’s quality investment in the healthcare sector.

Obasanjo, who was in Bayelsa to fulfil a promise he made in March during his visit, that he would, henceforth, have his annual medical check up in Bayelsa, declared that there is no need for Nigerians to go outside the country for medical check when Bayelsa Diagnostic Centre and Specialist Hospital can provide the services offered by the best hospitals in the world.

Speaking in an interview, the former president said the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme, which he has subscribed to, is one of the best legacies of the Dickson’s administration, adding that it would be a shame if Bayelsa people allow those that would erase the gains made by the current administration to come to power after Dickson tenure ends.

READ ALSO: Future of legal practice depends on young lawyers – Fashola

Obasanjo, who also attended monthly thanksgiving service at King of Glory Chapel, Government House, said God has taken control of the affairs of Bayelsa State and its people in view of its past history of being dreaded for militancy and insecurity.

He urged leaders, especially governors who want to do well in their states to come to Bayelsa to learn the secret of Dickson’s success.

“I want to thank God for the life of Governor Dickson, for doing this to honour God. This is what happens when you put God first. All other things happen the way God has ordained them to happen. The peace of God is here. Bayelsa used to be dreaded for militancy and insecurity and now people are asking what is happening in Bayelsa State. If you are a governor and you want to do well, come to Bayelsa and learn the secret.

On his part, Dickson thanked Obasanjo for being an instrument in the hand of God. He said God is the state’s source of strength and recalled that despite the 2016 recession in the country, his administration has continued to break the frontiers in the health, education and infrastructure sectors.

READ ALSO: Destiny and prayer (11)

Dickson, who stressed that Bayelsa is the only state with a Thanksgiving Law in the country, explained that he emulated the former president by building an Ecumenical Centre for the worship of God in the state, appointing clergymen, holding morning devotion and state memory verse.

He said the state had gone ahead of others in terms of infrastructure and economic development, with a bright prospect of surpassing all others in the country and called for continued prayers, understanding and support for the state, its leadership and the country at large.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OBASANJO

Obasanjo undergoes medical checks in Bayelsa

— 1st August 2018

  Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has poured encomiums on Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, for his administration’s quality investment in the healthcare sector. Obasanjo, who was in Bayelsa to fulfil a promise he made in March during his visit, that he would, henceforth, have his annual medical check up in Bayelsa, declared…

  • LAGOS INLAND WATERWAYS

    FG bans speed boats on Lagos waters

    — 1st August 2018

    On how to stop avoidable deaths on the Lagos inland waterways, Sambo said beach masters would be deployed to various jetties in the state. Isaac Anumihe Following the death of five persons last week in a boat accident and a series of boat mishaps on Lagos waterways, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) yesterday banned the…

  • LEGAL PRACTICE

    Future of legal practice depends on young lawyers – Fashola

    — 1st August 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legal Blitz Ltd and Publisher of ESQ Legal Practice Magazine, Lere Fashola, has declared that the future of legal practice in Nigeria depends on the young lawyers. He noted that today’s young lawyers are the window to access future of legal practice in the country. Fashola, who is…

  • LADOJA

    Ladoja meets Obasanjo Wednesday on planned defection to ADC

    — 1st August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Barring last minute changes, former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja will, on Wednesday meet former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to perfect his planned defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). A source within the camp of Ladoja told Daily Sun on Tuesday…

  • TAX CHURCHES

    Lagos may tax churches, mosques

    — 1st August 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Lagos State Government has said there is a likelihood of religious institutions engaging in business transactions to pay taxes. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Abdulateef Abdulhakeem, in a statement, on Tuesday, said though religious institutions were exempted according to the state laws, but any religious body which engages in commercial activities is liable…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share