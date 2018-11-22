Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for sustainable commitment to achieve food security by year 2030 through Zero Hunger Strategic Initiative.

He spoke, in Sokoto, on Thursday, at the Nigeria Zero Hunger Strategic Forum Meeting organised by UNESCO.

Obasanjo said that initiative, which would spread across the 36 states and Abuja, would work to improve food security through the promotion of sustainable agriculture.

Said he, “We are working substantially with our various development partners together to succeed on our target of ending hunger and poverty across the entire country.

READ ALSO: 2019: House of Reps candidate urges electorate to do critical appraisal of candidates

“We are targeting six states. They are Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno, Ogun, Ebonyi and Benue,” he said.

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, commenced the organisers and development partners for such laudable initiative.

He said that the forum would no doubt serve as impetus which would embolden the government in its desire to implement the agriculture policies.

The plan was tagged: ‘Synthesis Report of the Nigeria Zero Hunger Strategic Review’ and the effort is to end hunger and achieve food security by the year 2030.

On his part, Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said all hands must therefore be on deck to plan and realise the Zero Hunger desire as outlined.

He disclosed that strategic plans and programmes had been formulated over the years with an ardent focus on achieving Zero Hunger by 2030.