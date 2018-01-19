Obasanjo steals show at 7th NOUN convocation lecture

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, took the attention of guests and graduands at the 7th convocation lecture of the headquarters of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Obasanjo was the first PhD graduate of NOUN, having successfully completed his academic and other research works, that aimed him the doctorate degree in Christian theology.

NOUN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, led Senate and Council members, as well other dignitaries to welcome the erstwhile president to the convocation arena.

Prof Adamu said that Obasanjo’s enrolment and successful completion of the doctorate degree programme was an indication that no one is too old to pursue education and knowledge.

“It is also an encouragement for others to disregard and trash the idea of age, challenges and diligently pursue education for greater impact on the society.

Obasanjo, and 14, 771 other graduands, including two prison inmates from Enugu prison who have been found worthy in character and learning, would be awarded degree at the 7th NOUN convocation scheduled to hold on Saturday.