– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku
24th August 2018 - West Ham Utd need to be more clinical to win at Arsenal — Arnautovic
24th August 2018 - The Bafarawa challenge
24th August 2018 - Foreign exchange on raw materials to yield N3tr – Onu
24th August 2018 - Spanish players’ union will fight La Liga plan to stage game in United States
24th August 2018 - Homesick: How desperate Zamfara IDPs forced their way back to villages
24th August 2018 - Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy
24th August 2018 - How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox
24th August 2018 -  Peter Obi, others to train 1,000 youths on employable skills
24th August 2018 - Nollywood actor, Chike Osuji is dead
Home / Opinion / Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku
OBASANJO SHOULD FORGIVE ATIKU

Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku

— 24th August 2018

Obasanjo should forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around

Ifeanyi Maduako

In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General Abdulsalam Abubakar who was then Head of State and General Ibrahim Babangida. Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is a protégé of late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, was convinced that General Obasanjo was the right person to fill the void created by the demise of Chief M.K.O. Abiola. Atiku became close to Obasanjo through Shehu Yar’Adua, who was Obasanjo’s second-in-command as military Head of state between 1976 and 1979.

Therefore, when the search for a suitable Yoruba man who would be elected as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to pacify the Yoruba nation, it was not difficult for Atiku to recommend Obasanjo to the military ruling class at the time. Chief Obasanjo was in prison when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was formed in 1998 by late Dr. Alex Ekwueme and few other patriots.

But, when Obasanjo came out of prison, Atiku Abubakar with the support of few other northern PDP chieftains ensured that Obasanjo emerged as the PDP presidential candidate even when Obasanjo was not qualified to be the candidate of PDP having failed to deliver his booth, ward, Local Government Area and State to PDP as stipulated by the party’s Constitution. Without the efforts of people like Atiku, late Ekwueme and late Solomon Lar, that reason was enough ground to disqualify Obasanjo from participating in PDP transition programme of 1998.

READ ALSO: Buhari assures Ekwueme’s family on refund of £200,000 medical bill

Atiku was strong enough politically and financially to contest the 1998/1999 presidential election having tried the same office in 1993, alongside late Abiola, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, Alhaji Basir Tofa, etc, but in difference to Obasanjo, he stooped low and contested for the governorship of Adamawa State which he won with Mr. Boni Haruna as his deputy.

However, Obasanjo releasing the enormous role played by Atiku in his becoming the presidential candidate of PDP, chose him as his running mate on his own volition without the prompting or pressure from the PDP party Appartchik. Somebody like late Abubakar Rimi was said to have lobbied clandestinely to become Obasanjo’s running mate but failed. If Obasanjo had chosen Rimi, would Rimi have become a better or loyal Vice President to Obasanjo than Atiku? Obasanjo and Atiku started on a very smooth relationship in the first term until their relationship broke down irretrievably in the second term. So many Nigerian are still bewildered on what could have brought about the strain relationship between them. Those of us who were not close to the corridors of power at the time read in the news that Obasanjo was accusing Atiku of controlling the government and the economy.

How could that have been possible? By the constitution of 1999 at the time and even as amended today, the office of the Vice President has a very limited roles or functions to play, the bulk of the roles are vested on the office of the President who is the Commander-in-Chief. Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua never accused Vice President Goodluck Jonathan of commanding more authority or powers than him until he died.

President Jonathan never accused or suspected Vice President Namadi Sambo of usurping his powers and controlling the economy or the government. President Muhammadu Buhari is fully in charge of his government at the moment and can only delegate functions to the office of the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo. How then was Atiku controlling the government?

READ ALSO: Personality of the Week: Yemi Osinbajo: When a whirlwind comes with thunderstorm

There is an unfounded rumour that President Obasanjo knelt down for Atiku to help him secure the ticket of the PDP for his second term in 2003. This rumour is unsubstantiated as both dramatis personae are alive and none of them has ever corroborated this claim. In any case, even if it is true, for the fact that Atiku who was said to be controlling PDP delegates at the time, forgave Obasanjo and allowed him to secure the ticket of the party for the second term, Obasanjo should equally forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around. President Obasanjo, as a graduate of Theological school and a Christian should be fully acquainted with “Our Lord’s Prayer” where we are enjoined to forgive others their trespasses for God to forgive us own trespasses. When he reportedly knelt down to beg Atiku, what if Atiku didn’t accept his apologies?

Husbands and wives quarrel, children and their parents quarrel. Quarrelling and dispute are inherent in human beings. There was no way Obasanjo and Atiku could work for a whole of eight years without quarrelling, they are not angels. President Obasanjois an institution and there’s no way Atiku, as President, can send him to prison again in a democracy. If President Buhari couldn’t do it, Atiku, who is ever forgiving, will never contemplate such.

Atiku is broadminded and cosmopolitan. He is Pan Nigerian and less fanatical in issues of religion. And that was why when he as governor-elect of Adamawa State and was elevated to Vice President, he ensured that his then deputy who is a Christian, took over from him and become the first Christian governor of Adamawa State. Some People could have done otherwise if presented with such opportunity and ensured that a fellow Muslim replaced them as governors-elect.

President Obasanjo should cast his mind back and count how many people that offended him as President of Nigeria. And after doing so, he should equally forgive Atiku to clinch the ticket of PDP in next year’s presidential election to dislodge this divisive government of President Buhari, the worst government in the history of Nigeria. Most of the PDP presidential aspirants are not experienced enough or possess the Pan Nigerian clout to defeat Buhari. Or does President Obasanjo want Buhari to continue till 2023? God forbid!

READ ALSO: PDP and its presidential aspirants

_______________________

Maduako writes from Owerri, Imo State
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MATERIALS

Foreign exchange on raw materials to yield N3tr – Onu

— 24th August 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government said that with the successful implementation of the National Strategy for Competitiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development in the country, it would save N3 trillion in a period of five years. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, stated this at the First National Consultantive forum for regulatory…

  • POLICE

    Police arrest one suspect over attack on Obaseki’s convoy

    — 24th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Operatives of the Edo State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested one Benson Ordia in connection with the attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s convoy by members of Esan Youth Movement. Ordia, who was said to have been arrested at Igueben council area of the state,‎ is reportedly being detained at State Criminal Investigative…

  • YOUTHS

     Peter Obi, others to train 1,000 youths on employable skills

    — 24th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and other business experts are billed to train over 1,000 youths in Anambra State on employable skills. The training which would be a weeklong event with the theme, ‘Let Youth Ace’, is aimed at drilling the youths in various aspects of skills, and…

  • OSUJI

    Nollywood actor, Chike Osuji is dead

    — 24th August 2018

    He passed on at the age of 65. Special assistant to the president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on media and publicity, Ochendo McSmith, confirmed the demise. READ ALSO Joy and tears in army barracks Osuji was a native of Umuokoro Awaka in Owerri North Local Government of Imo State. He is survived by his…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari taking ‘bullets’ for protecting the poor – Keyamo

    — 24th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Thursday, said the president is confronting the wheelers and dealers of the Nigerian society to protect the poor, the weak and vulnerable and is taking the ‘bullets’ from those not disposed to the President’s commitment to the vulnerable. He said the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share