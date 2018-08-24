Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku

In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General Abdulsalam Abubakar who was then Head of State and General Ibrahim Babangida. Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is a protégé of late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, was convinced that General Obasanjo was the right person to fill the void created by the demise of Chief M.K.O. Abiola. Atiku became close to Obasanjo through Shehu Yar’Adua, who was Obasanjo’s second-in-command as military Head of state between 1976 and 1979.

Therefore, when the search for a suitable Yoruba man who would be elected as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to pacify the Yoruba nation, it was not difficult for Atiku to recommend Obasanjo to the military ruling class at the time. Chief Obasanjo was in prison when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was formed in 1998 by late Dr. Alex Ekwueme and few other patriots.

But, when Obasanjo came out of prison, Atiku Abubakar with the support of few other northern PDP chieftains ensured that Obasanjo emerged as the PDP presidential candidate even when Obasanjo was not qualified to be the candidate of PDP having failed to deliver his booth, ward, Local Government Area and State to PDP as stipulated by the party’s Constitution. Without the efforts of people like Atiku, late Ekwueme and late Solomon Lar, that reason was enough ground to disqualify Obasanjo from participating in PDP transition programme of 1998.

Atiku was strong enough politically and financially to contest the 1998/1999 presidential election having tried the same office in 1993, alongside late Abiola, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, Alhaji Basir Tofa, etc, but in difference to Obasanjo, he stooped low and contested for the governorship of Adamawa State which he won with Mr. Boni Haruna as his deputy.