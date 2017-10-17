The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Obasanjo says Nigeria polity needs opposition to grow

Obasanjo says Nigeria polity needs opposition to grow

— 17th October 2017

 

…as Makarfi visits him

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has once again stated that good governance and democracy will only thrive in Nigeria, when there is a solid ruling government and vibrant opposition party in place

Obasanjo, who stated this on Tuesday, while taking questions from journalists, shortly after meeting with the national caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, at the  Green Legacy Resort and Hotel, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

Makarfi, accompanied by the caretaker chairman of the party in Osun State, Sarafa Tunji Ishola, national caretaker vice chairman, Southwest, Eddy Olafeso and other top party members, had arrived at the venue of the meeting around 9.30a.m and headed straight into a closed door meeting with the former president.

