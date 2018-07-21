Obasanjo is organising secretary of tired politicians – Oshiomhole

“And there is no better proof than that old man who is going round as an organising secretary, recruiting people, looking for tired players to continue with his third term agenda which Nigerians have rejected. By whatever form they come in, Nigerians have spoken and they are not about to return to the era where NNPC and Central Bank and security money is shared to people based on the philosophy of PDP, share the money, they won’t do that. It is very easy for robbers to forget the robbery they have committed but the victims of robbery hardly forget.”

On the just concluded Ekiti election, the APC National Chairman said, Ekiti people have just elected to continue with a better Fayemi era.

He said, “We are very excited that the good people of Ekiti State voted very wisely. I think the people of Ekiti having recalled the good days of Fayemi and comparing them to the level they were reduced to under the present government voted wisely for change and for Fayemi to continue his unfinished business. And for us we are very very happy and that Ekiti people will be the better for it for the decision they have taken.

Speaking on his mission to the Presidential Villa, Oshiomhole said, it was to ensure there is no gap between the party and the presidency.

“Well, as the national chairman of the governing party, I have responsibilities to administer the party and party matters in a very dynamic political environment such as the one we are in, that there are issues from time to time and I have come here to meet with Mr. President, who is the head of the federal government and the executive, elected on the platform of our great party, to share with him what we are doing in the party and also learn from him what he is doing in government, so that there is no gap between party and government. That is the way it should be. I am very excited that we had a very brief and business like meeting which has been the president’s tradition.”