The leadership crisis bedevilling Nigeria came to the fore, yesterday, at Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium in Lagos.

This was even as the former governor of Ogun State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Osoba, blamed former President, Olusegun Obasanjo for contributing immensely to Nigeria’s current leadership crisis.

Ekpu was the former Editor-in-Chief of the Newswatch Magazine.

Most of the speakers at the event suggested that the country was doomed unless Nigerians seriously reconsider the nation’s leadership recruitment process.

The theme of the event was “Nigeria: The Leadership Question”.