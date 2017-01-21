Obasanjo, Jonathan in closed door meeting
— 21st January 2017
From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
In what appears to be a reconciliatory move to mend their frosty relationship, former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his country home in Ibogun-Olaogun village, Ifo local government area of Ogun State.
Jonathan, who arrived the village in company of former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki and other close aides at 11.58 a.m, quickly went into a closed door meeting with Obasanjo, which lasted for almost two hours.
Emerging from the private meeting, however, Obasanjo, who did not disclose the details of the parley, while briefing reporters, tasked world leaders to learn from his own exemplary leadership style and that of Jonathan.
He remarked that Nigeria was neither created by error nor by chance and urged Nigerians, especially leaders to continue working together for the success of the country.
“Nigeria is a good country and we must never be tired of lifting the country up to the height that God has created it to be.” Obasanjo noted. He stated further that “God has created it to be and God did not make a mistake when He put all of us together and if He doesn’t want us to be together, no power in the world would have made us come together”.
Obasanjo implored Jonathan to contribute his own quota to the development of Nigeria and African continent at large. “I believe that not only Nigeria, West Africa and Africa and indeed the world will continue to tap into our experiences, our wisdom. And I hope and pray that when the call is made to you, you will be more than ready to put your experience, the lessons you have learnt into the service of this country, for Africa and indeed for humanity in general.
“I have said to you (Jonathan) before and I will say again that there are plenty of opportunities out there, within the country, within West Africa, within Africa and indeed in the larger world where people will want you to make contributions.
Former President Jonathan, however, declined to speak to journalists on the essence of the visit and meeting with Obasanjo, insisting “it was a private visit”.
In his brief remark, Turaki expressed his delight and appreciated Obasanjo for extending his hand of fellowship to Jonathan as well as his consistent guidance.
