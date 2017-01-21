The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Obasanjo, Jonathan in closed door meeting

Obasanjo, Jonathan in closed door meeting

— 21st January 2017

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

In what appears to be a reconciliatory move to mend their frosty relationship, former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his country home in Ibogun-Olaogun village, Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

Jonathan, who arrived the village in company of former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki and other close aides at 11.58 a.m, quickly went into a closed door meeting with Obasanjo, which lasted for almost two hours.

Emerging from the private meeting, however, Obasanjo, who did not disclose the details of the parley, while briefing reporters, tasked world leaders to learn from his own exemplary leadership style and that of Jonathan.

He remarked that Nigeria was neither created by error nor by chance and urged Nigerians, especially leaders to continue working together for the success of the country.

“Nigeria is a good country and we must never be tired of lifting the country up to the height that God has created it to be.” Obasanjo noted. He stated further that “God has created it to be and God did not make a mistake when He put all of us together and if He doesn’t want us to be together, no power in the world would have made us come together”.

Obasanjo implored Jonathan to contribute his own quota to the development of Nigeria and African continent at large. “I believe that not only Nigeria, West Africa and Africa and indeed the world will continue to tap into our experiences, our wisdom. And I hope and pray that when the call is made to you, you will be more than ready to put your experience, the lessons you have learnt into the service of this country, for Africa and indeed for humanity in general.

“I have said to you (Jonathan) before and I will say again that there are plenty of opportunities out there, within the country, within West Africa, within Africa and indeed in the larger world where people will want you to make contributions.

Former President Jonathan, however, declined to speak to journalists on the essence of the visit and meeting with Obasanjo, insisting “it was a private visit”.

In his brief remark, Turaki expressed his delight and appreciated Obasanjo for extending his hand of fellowship to Jonathan as well as his consistent guidance.

Uche Atuma

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 21st January 2017 at 4:25 am
    Reply

    Goodluck Jonathan is interim president Republic Of Biafra, Ike Ekweremadu is interim senate president, Donald Duke is interim speaker House Of Representatives, any who hesitate to take office will be replaced- they are millions Biafrans that can hold offices and serve adequately, all politicians of eastern region origin who are to hold their present respective positions in Republic Of Biafra, as well.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 21st January 2017 at 8:36 am
    Reply

    #BRW
    BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR (BRW) has begun!!!

    Another Aburi Diplomacy have failed, it is now another 1967- It is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR (BRW) for our future, existence on our native land in this 21st century world under Republic Of Biafra is now on our hands: God is with us and leads us to the sure Victory!

    No a drop of Oil etc.- Our God given resources should go to them anymore: Take it anyhow, Sell it anyhow- It is your God given resources, it belong to you, do not sit on wealth and live in want. Take all the things that is said to belong to the bandits that call itself federal government: It belong to you from Oil etc. revenues. CRUSH any who stand on your way: Our future is now, God is with us.

    All men and women of eastern region origin in military uniform etc., come home now to defend your future. All men and women in uniform in eastern region of Republic Of Biafra, Leave eastern region of Republic Of Biafra now with only your personal belongings and public transport or have yourself to blame.

    Our interim president is His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan, interim senate president is Ike Ekweremadu, interim speaker House of Representatives is Donald Duke, all politicians of eastern region origin holds their present respective positions in Republic Of Biafra, all civil servants etc. as well. All States and Local governments in eastern region are now independent under Republic Of Biafra, no longer accountable to Abuja- all security agencies are now under your control, all revenues generated stays in eastern region of Republic Of Biafra. All Sea Ports and Airports in eastern region are now in full operation- import and export anything the markets needs.

    If a single gun shot etc. happen against a Biafran or a Biafran property, no single non-native in eastern region of Republic Of Biafra will survive. BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR (BRW) has begun!!! God is with us and leads us to the sure Victory!!! To all the groups etc. in eastern region of Republic Of Biafra, play your roll to the sure Victory for your rewards on your native land: No more sit on wealth and live in want. To all the Oil companies etc., you are business partners of Republic Of Biafra- you will recover anything lost in this BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR (BRW).

    Stay informed for further administrative structures.

