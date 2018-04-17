The Sun News
Obasanjo Falae CLOSED door meeting

JUST IN: Obasanjo, Olu Falae in closed door meeting

— 17th April 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Olu Falae, are currently meeting behind closed doors at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

The meeting, our correspondent gathered, is also being attended by a two-time governorship candidate and 2019 gubernatorial aspirant in Ogun state, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka.

A former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Ogun state, Shina Kawonishe, is also said to be at the meeting, while the former Special Adviser on Public Communication to former President Goodluck Jonathan and a chieftain of the Accord Party, Dr. Doyin Okupe, was sighted rushing into the venue of the meeting, 30 minutes after it had commenced.

Meanwhile, efforts by journalists to get close to the meeting venue was prevented by armed policemen.

 

_________________

Details later…

