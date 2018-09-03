Obasanjo commends Gov. Umahi

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, as an administrator par excellence and tipped him as a strong candidate when Igbo would produce Nigeria’s president.

Speaking to a delegation of Igbo leaders and Seriki Hausa, led by Eze Lawrence Eze, Ezendigbo Alimosho, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Obasanjo said Umahi is not only doing well in Ebonyi State, but, also, revolutionising and transforming the state.

He said Umahi has laid necessary foundations for economic growth, human capital development and job creation.

Briefing Obasanjo, Hon. Olisachebe Hyacinth Ngwee, a member of the Ebonyi State delegation, said Umahi has touched lives positively in Ebony. He said the governor has restored hope in the state and made Ebonyi one of the leading states in the country. He also urged every Ebonyi indigene who has not got voters card to do so, in order to be in a position to contribute to the return of Umahi to the Government House, Abakaliki.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has expressed his preparedness to sacrifice his life, if need be, for Nigeria to move forward.

He said: “Nigerians have paid too great a price for the confusion, deception and disposition inflicted on them by leaders without sense of mission.”

He said the crass nepotism of the present government as well as “its myopia and greed have resulted in no economic retardation.”

READ ALSO: Rivers APC: Abe rejects preferred guber candidate

Obasanjo also made known his determination to work with a coalition of concerned Nigerians, to steer the country out of trouble waters, while expressing his unshakeable belief in the Nigeria enterprise and desire. He, therefore, tasked the delegation of Igbo leaders and the Seriki Hausa to join the project of making Nigeria better, by campaigning and voting responsible leaders who must clearly and “distinctly manifest respect for cultural and moral values.”

Most importantly, he said Nigerians should vote for leaders who are intellectually endowed and “not mediocrities whose single vision is to just become a leader, but have nothing to offer.” Eze Lawrence Eze, in his vote of thanks, assured Obasanjo of the delegation’s preparedness to join the movement to rescue the country. He thanked the former president for his fair comments on Umahi and said following Umahi’s uncommon achievements, he would be one of those to consider when Igbo will produce Nigeria’s president.