President Muhammadu Buhari and one of his predecessors, former President Olusegun Obasanjo are among dignitaries expected at the launch of “My Transition Hours,” autobiography of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The event is scheduled to hold at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on November 20.

Buhari is the special guest of honour while Obasanjo will chair the event.

Presidents of Guinea, Togo, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Gambia, Niger, Mali and Ivory Coast are expected at the occasion.

Former President Dramani Mahama of Ghana; Generals Yakubu Gowon, Ibrahim Babangida, and Abdulsalami Abubakar, are among expected guests.

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Jonathan’s deputy between 2011 and 2015, Namadi Sambo, will also attend the book launch.

Former minister of defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, is the chief book presenter, while former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Salihu Alfa-Belgore, will review the book.